Fans found AKA's old videos celebrating Christmas with his family

Some throwback videos of AKA celebrating Christmas made their way to the internet

The rapper was one of the most charismatic artists in the country, and his videos always guaranteed a good laugh

Mzansi mourned AKA, as he didn't get a chance to celebrate Christmas with his family

Old videos of AKA spending quality time with his family on Christmas resurfaced online. Images: akaworldwide

Old videos of AKA celebrating Christmas resurfaced online. The Fela In Versace rapper was the life of the party, so it was only fitting that netizens brought back his festive videos for Christmas. Recently, AKA was remembered when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup.

Netizens bring up old AKA Christmas videos

Mzansi uncovered throwback videos of AKA celebrating Christmas with his family. The rapper died on 10 February 2023, and his death has been a hard pill to swallow not only for his loved ones but his adoring fans as well.

AKA sure brought the festive cheer and wasn't shy to rock matching pyjamas with his family. Twitter (X) user MDN News posted videos of the rapper with the Forbes gang spending quality time together and showing off their dance moves:

"AKA really loved Christmas Day."

Lynn Forbes recently celebrated Christmas with the Mohosanas and posed for photos with her granddaughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana.

Mzansi shows love to AKA

Netizens are shattered that AKA didn't get to celebrate Christmas with his family:

MkwanaziLucia mourned the rapper:

"Christmas without AKA."

prow_II said:

"I’m sure they missed him ey."

Ora_lee2 wrote:

"Aww man. His family really felt his absence."

Aria4991 posted:

"One thing about AKA is that he understood the importance of spending time with family."

IamthabangK commented:

"His family are feeling his absence, especially Kairo."

