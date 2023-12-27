Former Muvhango star Sindi Dlathu's TikTok MC gig trending video went viral

The actress was booked for an MC gig at an unknown establishment, where she showcased her skills.

Many netizens were impressed by her MCing skills and shared their comments on social media

Actress Sindi Dlathu impresses at her MC gig. Image: @sindi_dlathu

Source: Instagram

South African actress Sindi Dlathu is a jack of all trades, as she was recently stunned at an unknown event. This comes after she got a standing ovation for her impressive and outstanding performance on Mzansi's most loved telenovela, The River.

Sindi Dlathu flaunts her MC skills

The former Muvhango and SAFTA award-winning star recently made headlines after a video of her flaunting her MCing skills at an unknown establishment. The video went viral on TikTok and was reshared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the gossip and news page MDNews.

The page captioned it:

"Sindi Dlathu is really a vibe."

Watch the video below:

SA impressed with Sindi's MC

Shortly after the clip went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the responses below:

@prow_II shared:

"This women carried Mzansi’s television industry."

@Munangi_ said:

"Thandaza isn’t aging."

@ThembaMokase wrote:

"Did you see her Chanel the character??? Spiritual."

@Tebogo16_09 shared:

"I love her so much."

@Milkshake_Samme wrote:

"She’s gorgeous."

@MtoloSam replied:

"Absolutely amazing."

SAFTA's announce Sindi Dlathu's nomination

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to his timeline and congratulated the actress in a tweet captioned:

"The actress is the only actor to have a SAFTAs nomination for the same role for all seasons of the show — you know she will get a nod for season 6 (final season) next year.

"With her 5th nomination for playing Lindiwe Dikana on #TheRiver1Magic at the #SAFTAs17, Dlathu has set a record. Should she not get the nomination for Season 6, the record stands for 5 seasons for the same role."

The River bows out at Season 6

In a related report by Briefly News, DStv's 1Magic announced that it is cancelling The River after six seasons. The telenovela has had its fair share of highs and lows.

It has received multiple awards and has seen many talents come and go. The canning of the show received mixed reactions from Mzansi, with some people saying it had been long overdue, while some were sad to see their favourite show end.

