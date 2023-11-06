Blood & Water actress Sonia Mbele allegedly got into a fistfight with socialite Uyanda Mazibuko over a man named Zamo Tshabalala at Saints Club in Johannesburg

The altercation reportedly started when Uyanda accused Sonia of dating her man, who is also alleged to be a married man's side chick

The incident has drawn criticism from some fans for Mbele's behaviour, while others question the lack of video evidence of the fight

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Former Generations star Sonia Mbele is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The star who was trending for missing court because she was reportedly recovering from a BBL allegedly got into a fistfight over a man.

Sonia Mbele and Uyanda Mazibuko reportedly fought over Zamo Tshabalala. Image: @thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Sonia Mbele and Uyanda Mazibuko allegedly fight for a man

Just when you thought Sonia Mbele would lay low and recover from her alleged BBL, the star reportedly did the unthinkable. Mbele who was tagged a homewrecker after dating a 31-year-old married man a few months ago reportedly fought for another man.

According to a post shared by the popular gossip page Buzzy B, Sonia and socialite Uyanda Mazibuko allegedly threw heavy punches at each other over Zamo Tshabalala at Saints Club in Johannesburg.

The post stated that Uyanda asked Sonia about her man and the conversation led to a fistfight that saw both ladies yanking each other's wigs off and rolling on the floor. Part of the post's caption read:

"Uyanda confronted Sonia accusing her of dating her man who is she also a side chick to. The two fought ratchety in front of the elite Sandton patrons and their fight was so ghetto they pulled their wigs off."

Sonia Mbele under fire for acting childish

The now-viral post received mixed reactions from fans. Many of them fired shots at Sonia Mbele for behaving like a child and fighting over a man. Others are requesting proof that the two ladies fought.

@thabile_55 wrote:

"This post is useless without the video Buzzy hle."

@nthabimanamela.nm said:

"But Sonia is old for clubs please"

@lebohlale_maphike noted:

"Akamdala uSonia for cat fights. "

@nthati_l added:

"But why is Sonia’s age a thing? Phela almost every comment is about her age "

@leshb wrote:

"In this era of smartphones where people video record everything, they failed to record this fightor this might be a lie‍♀️"

Sonia Mbele’s dancing video sparks BBL rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele had a BBL in her mid 40s? The former Generations star has raised her fans' eyebrows.

The star, who was recently involved in tax evasion, has raised suspicions on social media of her having done a BBL while she claimed that she has a specific health condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News