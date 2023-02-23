Nota Baloyi landed in hot water again after making distasteful remarks about the late Anele "Nellie" Tembe in his comment section

A young woman asked Nota to use his "investigative skills" and solve Anele's case but he had nothing nice to say about AKA's late fiancée

He rubbed people up the wrong way when he alleged that Nellie landed in hell after she died in a Cape Town hotel room she shared with AKA

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nota Baloyi is at it again. The controversial music exec made distasteful comments about AKA's late fiancée, Anele "Nellie" Tembe.

Nota Baloyi made distasteful comments about Anele Tembe. Image: @lavidanota@akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

When Nota Baloyi accused AKA's friends of having a hand in his murder, one lady confronted him about not using his "investigative skills" when it comes to femicide. The lady rubbed Nota up the wrong way when she alleged that AKA had a hand in her death.

Reacting to the woman, Nota made distasteful remarks about Nellie who died under mysterious circumstances while in a Cape Town hotel with the late rapper. According to ZAlebs, he alleged that Nellie landed in hell after her death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi slams Nota Baloyi over his remarks

Reacting to a screenshot of Nota's comments, peep took to Twitter and called the controversial music exec out over his remarks.

@njunju22 said:

"I'm not surprised. Not expecting anything better from it (sic)."

@MasterVeeh commented:

"@Lavidanota must go to Florida, I want to see something."

@MandlaHischild wrote:

"Ayi, this Nota guy uyagula (is sick) serious."

@iam_hangwi said:

"What's your standard of brave? He runs and hides under his blanket after his erratic rants."

@lm_wu added:

"Hope people wouldn’t take this guy seriously, some people need help."

Nota Baloyi plans to sue Adele

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi threatened to sue world-renowned singer Adele. The controversial music exec accused the superstar of stealing the melody of a song he composed for Thabsie.

In a viral video, Nota can be heard claiming Adele bit the melody of Thabsie's song, Finally. He claimed Adele sings the same melody on her single, Easy On Me.

A social media user shared the clip on Twitter. Nota was chopping it up with Zingah when he unbelievably claimed he penned the melody to Thabsie's song and Adele bit it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News