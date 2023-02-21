Nota Baloyi has hilariously claimed that he knew AKA's friend named Sim Dope way before he met the late rapper

The controversial music exec was chopping it up with DJ Sbu when he claimed Sim Dope got the scar on his face when they were climbing trees back in primary school

Social media users accused Nota of lying and hilarious shared that one day he went to school with world-renowned billionaire Bill Gates

Nota Baloyi trended for all the wrong reasons again. This time, the controversial media exec claimed he knew Sim Dope before AKA.

Nota Baloyi claimed he knew Sim Dope way before AKA met him. Image: @lavidanota, @akaworldwide

The late rapper used to mention Sim Dope in some of his hits. Sim Dope, real name Simphiwe Gumede, spoke at AKA's memorial and shared that he got his nickname from the slain artist.

In an interview with DJ Sbu, Nota claimed that he went to primary school with Sim Dope way before AKA met him. He said Sim got the scar on his face while climbing a tree with him in primary school, reports ZAlebs.A video of Nota making the claims is doing the rounds on Twitter.

Mzansi shares hilarious reactions to Nota Baloyi's claims

Peeps shared hilarious reactions to Nota's claims. Many shared that they don't believe Nota's story while others alleged that he's not okay upstairs.

@real_milkybar

"Konje Nota was running in the streets on June 16th and was hit by a teargas on the knee. He has that scar."

@TheVendaDoll commented:

"One day Nota will claim that he was amongst the men who were crucified with Jesus, but due to politics his existence was edited out."

@DonNebrenko said:

" 'I was born in the hospital that I built."

@KgothatsoMokwe6 wrote:

"At this rate, bra Nota went to school with Bill Gates and Gates told him he wants to start Microsoft before he can tell anyone."

@Pcrazy_xhirame commented:

"Nota is the one who tipped Jesus about Judas' acts."

@matham_zn wrote:

"This one is not okay, khona into e off."

@MC_tenchi added:

"No guys someone needs to stop Nota. Like seriously now."

AKA and Cassper Nyovest's beef remembered

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that hip-hop heads took to social media to remember AKA and Cassper Nyovest's beef. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on 10 February.

After Supa Mega was laid to rest over the weekend, both his fans and Cassper's stans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their beef. The two rappers used to roast each other on social media and dissed each other in their tracks.

One tweep posted a screenshot of AKA's tweet taking shots at Mufasa. They were attending the local hip-hop awards at the time, and they sat two seats away from each other.

