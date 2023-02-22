Nota Baloyi has revealed that he is planning to sue world-renowned singer Adele for allegedly stealing his melody

The controversial music exec claimed he wrote Finally for Thabsie and Adele bit the melody and used it on her single, Easy On Me

Social media users praised Nota's interviewer for not laughing when he made the claims and sang the melody that Adele allegedly stole from him

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nota Baloyi is threatening to sue world-renowned singer Adele. The controversial music exec accused the superstar of stealing the melody of a song he composed for Thabsie.

Nota Baloyi shared that he's planning to sue Adele. Image: @lavidanota, @adele

Source: Instagram

In a trending clip, Nota Baloyi can be heard saying Adele bit the melody of Thabsie's song, Finally. He claimed Adele sings the same melody on her single, Easy On Me.

A tweep posted the clip on Twitter. Nota was chopping it up with Zingah when he unbelievably claimed he penned the melody to Thabsie's song and Adele bit it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's claims

Peeps took to the microblogging app and shared mixed reactions to Nota's claims. Many praised the interviewer for not laughing out loud when Nota revealed he was planning to sue Adele and even sang the allegedly stolen melody.

@mindloz_ commented:

"Zingah held back that laughter."

@brass263 wrote:

"People will do and say anything for money."

@Jess72260796 said:

"Big ups to the interviewer for not laughing, it must have been hard to keep a straight face."

@Kgapu2 commented:

"Jooo, most melodies were repeated before we were even born, listening to gospel songs and others, they sound the same, and I don't know who should be sued. The music industry is tough!"

@Deartroublegal wrote:

"I really don't understand this guy. Is he a liar? Or a dreamer?"

@Lisa_S1 added:

"He is Vuyo, a big big dreamer."

Nota claims to know Sim Dope before AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi trended for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial music exec claimed he knew Sim Dope before AKA.

The late rapper used to mention Sim Dope in some of his hits. Sim Dope, real name Simphiwe Gumede, spoke at AKA's memorial and shared that he got his nickname from the slain artist.

In an interview with DJ Sbu, Nota claimed that he went to primary school with Sim Dope way before AKA met him. He said Sim got the scar on his face while climbing a tree with him in primary school, reports ZAlebs.A video of Nota making the claims is doing the rounds on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News