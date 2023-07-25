Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo shocked his fans with his claims about alcohol

He was responding to a fan on Twitter who wanted advice on how to quit drinking when he revealed he's never consumed alcohol

The claims came as a shock to suspicious tweeps who scratched for more clarity

Kaya 959 Breakfast show host Sizwe Dhlomo has left his fans unsure about his latest claims on Twitter that he has never consumed alcohol.

Sizwe Dhlomo's shocking confession that he's never touched alcohol in his life confuses the streets of Twitter. Images: @sizwedhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo makes a shocking revelation on Twitter

The well-versed broadcast media personality made it known on social media that he doesn't have an opinion on alcohol when one user, @stanutdz, sought his advice:

"@SizweDhlomo how can you advise a young man in his 20s who just wants to cut off alcohol?"

Here is the post below:

Sizwe made a shocking response:

"Hmmm… I don’t know. I’ve never touched alcohol. Tell me this… Why do you drink? Let me hear your reason first."

Sizwe has since deleted his tweet.

Social media react to Sizwe's alcohol claims

His followers on social media were not convinced by his claims, while some thought it was possible, as he once joked to be giving away 400 bottles of wine during the Covid-19 level 5 alcohol ban, as TshisaLIVE once reported.

Here are some of the responses:

@MokweleOmphile had a question:

"Siz.... you never had a taste, not even a sip, like a bit of it?"

@Ayanda_tso had deja-vu:

"But I once saw Sizwe with a Castle Lite in his hand."

@shinobey_sa asked:

"Bro you saying you don't know the taste of alcohol?"

@Mlufree was annoyed by the questions:

"Let me tell you something most people who don't drink alcohol are tired of this question. Every time you tell someone you don't drink, they ask this question."

@CuprvMili stans Sizwe:

"Man Siz is really the Lawd Man's once got a Cheque from Castle Lite he doesn't even mess with Alcohol, I have to Stan @SizweDhlomo."

Sizwe Dhlomo claims to plug Trevor Noah with a KFC gig

In another Briefly News report, the controversial radio host was dragged by unimpressed peeps for claiming to have plugged Trevor Noah with a KFC advert.

His claims got a thumbs down from unimpressed tweeps who felt like he wanted to shine on Trevor's achievements.

