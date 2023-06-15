Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo revealed that he was the one who brought Trevor Noah on board for a KFC advert, contrary to what fans initially assumed

Sizwe's correction tweet sparked a negative reaction from Mzansi fans, who trolled him for explaining too much and making it seem like he had to help Trevor

Fans emphasised that the important message was about supporting and uplifting one another, rather than the specifics of who brought who

Mzansi dragged Sizwe Dhlomo for his subtle brag about Trevor Noah. Images: @sizwedhlomo @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Outspoken radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo revealed that he was behind Trevor Noah being featured in a local advert for fast food outlet, KFC.

Sizwe Dhlomo shared how he roped Trevor Noah into an advert

According to fakazanews.com, Sizwe Dhlomo responded to a fan who commented on the ad that both Trevor and Sizwe star in. The tweep @steph_gareth tweeted:

"That @KFCSA advert of @SizweDhlomo & @Trevornoah is a real example of bras pushing each other; not this bras that only want you around for monate, but can't connect you for important money gigs."

Sizwe went on to correct the man in a tweet reading:

"Lol! This tweet is so funny & true but surprisingly, I’m the one who brought Trev on board with that ad. Crazy, right?"

Mzansi was not impressed with Dhlomo's remarks

Dhlomo's post didn't land well among Mzansi fans who trolled the presenter:

@TsholoTheGreat tweeted:

Bro you don't have to explain so much at times hey? I'd hate to be helped by you... imagine years later I drive through and you start telling people that you once went me "R5000 for groceries one time"... unprovoked?

@OL_EYY tweeted:

"It really doesn’t matter who brought who. He legit was saying big ups to those that don’t wanna eat by themselves unlike those who know their mates when it involves alcohol."

@uKilla_K said:

"That's what he is saying nje. Lol akashongo kuthi ufakwe uTrevor, suya chaza manje. He meant exactly this."

@Brown_built said:

"Of course, Trevor accepted largely to push his Bra, and you probably brought him in to impress KFC, so the point stands. It's nothing to be ashamed of, he's your friend, friends do that for each other, don't be proud to admit your friend helped, it's not like you asked for a loan."

