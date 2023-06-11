Two South African guys shared how gross the US and UK McDonald's and KFC fast food is

TikTok user @kai_blz shared a video of himself and a fellow Saffa who also shared about the food

People loved the way this man's Mzansi came out strong when he was talking about the home

Apparently, fast food is just not the same in other countries. Two Mzansi guys complained about the US and UK McDonald's and KFC, claiming it is awful compared to what they were used to in SA.

TikTok user @kai_blz shared a video of himself and a fellow Saffa who also shared about the food.

Source: TikTok

You'dMcDonald's think American fast food would be amazing as it is practically the fast food capital of the world. According to these guys, though, it is not.

Mzansi guys complain about US and UK McDonald's and KFC

TikTok user @kai_blz shared a video of himself and a fellow Saffas who is living abroad and shared his feelings regarding fast food overseas.

Both guys said the food is awful, especially KFC! Take a look at their funny complaint clip:

Mzansi people laugh at the way the men express their views

People laughed at the white guys' explanation as the Mzansi came out strong in him. The comment section was filled with people chucking over the clip.

Read some of the comments:

Nontobeko McFair joked:

“So we must carry salt, Aromat, Sixgun and what else?”

Lihle laughed:

“Sude speaks like he's going transition to Zulu ”

Sinawo_Jb agreed:

“KFC is worse in the UK, I stopped buying itNandos is nice, though.”

Tumelo Tshaka said:

“People have always said that white South Africans have an accent, and I never heard until now sir, you sound very South African.”

South Africa is divided as Tiktokker's Irish girlfriend rates our beloved Mzansi cuisine

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi kos is loved for its diversity, but can it pass the taste test of an Irish girlfriend? This answer sparked some debate on social media, as a woman's Irish partner rated South Africa's most iconic snacks.

From Nik Naks and Flings to Fizzers, South Africans don't play when it comes to our chow. So you can only imagine the stir user @brisanchtow's girlfriend caused when she didn't give Mzansi's childhood favourites the ratings people thought they deserved.

Some called for justice over the TikTok video as the women's ratings were not what they expected. With a visibly turned face, she shook her head at the classic chip brand Flings and gave a sad rating of 6/10. Green Fizzers got an even more depressing rating, scoring only 3/10.

Source: Briefly News