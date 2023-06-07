A man from Cape Town has been blessing people on TikTok with videos of him singing and playing the guitar

TikTok user @jabulilemajola_ most recent cover was the popular classic Skinny Love , and it was incredible

People let the man know that he is insanely talented and that his videos have them shedding tears

This talented Cape Town musician deserves the hype he is getting. Mzansi people are captivated by his beautiful voice and can't wait for the next video to be posted.

TikTok user @jabulilemajola_ most recent cover was the popular classic 'Skinny Love', and it was incredible. Image: (TikTok user @jabulilemajola_)

Source: TikTok

South Africa is filled with untapped talent, and this man is definitely proof of that. Thanks to social media, more and more of these super-talented people are getting noticed.

TikTok video reveals Cape Town man’s angelic voice

TikTok user @jabulilemajola_ shared a video of himself playing the guitar and singing the popular classic Skinny Love. This man's voice is incredible!

Take a look at this amazing performance by the humble artist:

Mzansi stands and claps for the insanely talented man

People flooded the comment section in absolute awe of the man's voice. Some wanted to know where they could see him perform, while others simply showed gratitude.

Read some of the sweet messages:

Nei complimented:

“I’m hearing a bit of Tracy Chapman in your tone…beautiful ✨”

Limpho Mokoena shed a tear:

“One of my favourites, this has to be the best cover ”

Cheredactyl was overcome with emotion:

“Immediate goosebumps. Thank you for sharing this!”

Cmae was finished:

“LAWDD!!! Why did this make me cry.”

Lawrence Matthee said:

“Music, to this day, is an escape beyond human comprehension for me. And yet there are people like you who just, so easily, open the door.”

Source: Briefly News