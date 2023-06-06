Mzansi is loving the hot sauce this white boy is serving in his TikTok dance videos

TikTok user @444assthetic__ shared a new dance video, again showing his flawless talent

People took to the comment section to hype the young man, making their support known

This young man has Mzansi hooked on his dance videos. For anyone who said white people can’t dance, this one is for you!

This young man is making waves in Mzansi with his skilful dance moves and hot videos. Image: (TikTok user @444assthetic_)

Teens are producing some of the hottest dance videos on social media. This young man’s following is growing, and we don’t even have to ask why – his moves are flames!

White Mzansi boy wows TikTok with slick dance moves

TikTok user @444assthetic__ shared a new video of himself casually dancing to a vibey track. This boy can move, and he makes it look so easy too!

The young man is grateful for his followers and loves putting out content for them. See his new hot video below:

Mzansi people go gaga over the boy’s dance video

Many people took to the comments to let the boy know that he could dance and that they are loving the content that he is serving. Some even went as far as saying that he will need to marry a Zulu girl with these moves, lol.

Read some of the hype:

Loren Dondo proclaimed:

“This one is gonna marry a Zulu woman.”

omo.lemo suggested:

“Nah bro should really hit the Qobetsa next ”

jolondacampbell42 said:

“He invited to the cookout ”

Asante was wowed:

“It’s only fair to acknowledge the fact that he hit every bit with simplicity ❤️”

Chante le Roux hyped:

“Oh wow! What an impressive glitch!!❤️”

Video of schoolboy slaying dance battle fills people of Mzansi with pride: “our beautiful country”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a young boy danced at a school event and had the crowd going wild. The moment was captured on camera, and the people of South Africa love the young man’s confidence and vibe. He’s a whole entire mood!

Dance is an unspoken language that runs rich in the veins of the people of Mzansi. Seeing a young white boy jiving filled hearts with pride.

TikTok user @waldouysza shared the clip of the boy dancing at a school sports match. The proudly Mzansi moment proved that skin colour does not matter; we are all Africans at heart.

