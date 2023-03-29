When you hear this mother-son duo sing, you are going to feel as warm and fuzzy as the rest of Mzansi

1.3 Million people had to pick their jaws off the floor when they heard this little boy sing alongside his mother

The talent has blown Mzansi away, with many people begging the mother to protect his talent at all costs

When you hear his little voice, you are sure to get goosebumps. A mother and son harmony session gave Mzansi warm fuzzies.

Mother and son are singing to 1.3 million fans. Image: @thandekatthukani Source: TikTok

It was more than just the sweet bond the two obviously share. The little boy was perfectly in tune even at a very young age. The melody was simply splendid, and people in the comments were eager to hear more from the duo.

1.4 Million jaws dropped when they heard the little boy

In the video posted by Thandeka Thukani, the mother is heard encouraging her child. People in the comments hoped and prayed that she continued to do that. Not just because the tiny tot is cute but because he has natural talent. We might just be dealing with the next South African megastar.

Watch the video here:

Nothing but applause for the mother and son

Netizens could not get over how amazing the harmony was. It was something truly special.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@malevels said what we are all thinking:

"What a beautiful voice from a little human being."

@themind365 thinks he is a treasure:

"Pure God given talent, protect that diamond until its time to shine to the whole world."

@karen_fluffy was in love:

"I wanna come back to this video everyday."

@sheistiara loved it:

"So perfect and lovely."

