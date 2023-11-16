The Gift of the Givers' Gaza head was murdered with his brother this morning

It is believed that he was on his way home from praying when he and his sibling were killed

South Africans were broken by his death and poured their condolences on him

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated current affairs journalist at Briefly News, contributed coverage of social issues in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi News.

Mzansi is shaken by the death of the Gift of the Givers' Gaza head Ahmed Abbasi. Image: Gift of the Givers

Source: Facebook

The head of the Gift of the Givers' office in Gaza, Ahmed Abbasi, was killed by the Israeli army while in Gaza. The news of his death sent shockwaves across South Africa, who were angered and hurt by the news.

Dr Imtiaaz Suleiman, the founder of the Gift of the Givers, supported President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for Benjamin Netanyahu to be investigated by the International Criminal Court.

Gift of the Givers Gaza head killed

Gift of the Givers posted an update on their Facebook account. Quoting Dr Suleiman, the statement revealed that Abbasi was killed on 26 November while returning home from his morning prayer with his brother, who was also killed.

Abbasi has been in the region since 20123 and served the organisation for 10 years. Suleiman said he was responsible for many projects in the area, including caring for widows, the ill, the elderly and orphans.

He was also responsible for providing water, food parcels and meals and fixing damaged homes in the area. Suleiman expressed gratitude to Abbasi for serving the organisation in the region for a decade.

He further said that the Gift of the Givers supported parliament's notion to expel the Israeli ambassador from the country and demanded that Israel be held responsible and pay reparations for the damages caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Mzansi mourns Abbasi's death

South Africans on Facebook shared the organisation's pain.

Janice Campbell said:

“So sad and senseless. I am sorry to hear this and pray his family can somehow find peace in this mindless and senseless fighting.”

Marlize Hattingh wrote:

“Gift of the Givers are doing such wonderful work around the world. I'm so sorry for your loss as well as other humanitarian workers who died during this war without regard for civilians.”

Bronwyn Keene-Young added:

“This is devastating. Heartfelt condolences to the family of this brave and selfless man.”

Sanette Smit remarked:

“Endless blessings to all who loved him and humanity.”

