South Africa defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in their final World Cup group game on Friday

Andile Phehlukwayo's batting prowess that sealed the victory was the highlight for many cricket fans

Proteas' supporters flooded Twitter/X with praise for Phehlukwayo, dubbing him the "match winner"

Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen at a Cricket World Cup match in India: @andile_phehlukwayo and @proteasmencsa

AHMEDABAD - South Africa beat Afghanistan, securing a confident five-wicket win in the Cricket World Cup. The victory solidified their second place in the overall standings.

Phehlukwayo's and van der Dussen's partnership

The match saw standout performances, but it was Andile Phehlukwayo (39 not out) who stole the spotlight with a brilliant display of batting, finishing the game with 6, 4, 6.

Phehlukwayo's stellar innings included a game-changing 65-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen.

The duo left Proteas' fans hopeful that the World Cup trophy will come to South Africa.

Twitter/X erupts in praise for Phehlukwayo

Social media, particularly Twitter/X, became a virtual stadium echoing with cheers for Phehlukwayo. They expressed their admiration for his crucial role in steering the team to success.

See some of the posts below:

@Ndobe_Bibow said:

"They are bringing another trophy home."

@SlungileMbatha1 mentioned:

"Phehlukwayo knows how to finish the game. See what he did here."

@SithaleKgaogelo stated:

"ANDILE PHEHLUKWAYO the match winner. #ProteaFire"

@DDT_PM wrote:

"I'm so sorry Phehlukwayo for not trusting your batting skills."

@sihleGeneral10 tweeted:

"Stability was key in this partnership, well played Andile Phehlukwayo and Van Der Dussen."

@PrincyMahlangu added:

"I appreciate Andile Phehlukwayo's finish."

@Jamani_Khanyi wrote:

"Congratulations South Africa. Danko Phehlukwayo, another World Cup trophy loading Mzansi.❤️️"

@sibonise101 mentioned:

"Phehlukwayo and Rassie were so calm and composed, and finished it off in style. #ProteaFire #CWC23."

