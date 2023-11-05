South Africans are making sure that the Proteas know they have support from home in their match against India in Kolkata

The local cricket team has been doing extremely well in the Cricket World Cup (CWC), and they are due to play against India

Many netizens took to social media to express their support for the South African cricket team against India

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

INDIA - The South African cricket team is currently playing against India. South Africans have actively expressed their support for the cricket team.

Proteas played India in the Cricket World Cup 2023 after qualifying for the semi-final, and many Mznasi peeps supported them. Image: Rooster Images /Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Proteas became a trending topic on X. South Africans flooded the platform with messages of good luck and shared their excitement for the match against India.

Proteas qualify for semi-final before India game

The Proteas successfully reached the semi-final round when Pakistan beat New Zealand. Most recently, the Proteas geared up to face India.

PAY ATTENTION:

Numerous posts on social media platforms have highlighted the confidence of South Africans in their team's potential to win. Users on X used #ProteaFire to share their support.

South Africans support Proteas

The strong support for Proteas from the South African people is evident. Many expressed their investment in the game and share their expectations for the match.

@NYIKOHOWARD2 commented:

"Time to do the Impossible . I belive in these boys #ProteaFire."

@Simmy_ka_Mfati said:

"#ProteaFire wether a win or lose, we will play India in the final"

@jabieMpelaa wrote:

"I don’t understand cricket … by looking at the comments ngathi kubi #ProteaFire."

@MkatekoMacheke added:

"Behind you boys #ProteaFire."

@SiphiweMoyo hoped:

"Dear Lord. May this be the day when Temba beats his highest ODI score and scores his quickest century. #ProteaFire #INDvSA #CWC23"

Proteas make history in 2023

The SA cricket team recently achieved a historic victory. Briefly News reported that Proteas defeated New Zealand for the first time in 24 years, earning praise from Mzansi netizens.

Bonang embraces Proteas, SA rallies behind her

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba has explained that she's channelling her energy towards the Proteas after the Springboks' back-to-back win in the Rugby World Cup.

South Africans have shown the world that it is possible to unite and support our national teams. Award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba has explained that she's shifted her focus to cricket after the country's rugby win.

Taking to her page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Being Bonang star said she is now supporting the South African cricket team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News