Bonang Matheba has announced her shift in support from the Springboks to the Proteas cricket team following the rugby team's back-to-back World Cup victories

She shared her new allegiance on social media, saying she has entered her cricket era

While some fans showed support, others expressed concern about the Proteas' history of heartbreak in cricket matches

Bonang Matheba has explained that she is channelling her energy towards the Proteas after the Springboks back-to-back win at the Rugby World Cup.

Bonang Matheba has announced that she is now supporting the Proteas. Image: @bonang_m and Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Bonang Matheba now rallying behind the Proteas

South Africans have shown the world that it is possible to unite and support tour national teams. Award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba has explained that she has shifted her focus to cricket, after the country's win.

Taking to her page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Being Bonang star said she is now supporting the South African cricket team. She said:

"Entering my cricket era ke sana"

Bonang's post receives mixed reactions from fans

Social media users weighed in on Bonang Matheba's post. Some joked about how the star's heart will be broken by the Proteas. Other members of the B-Force rallied behind their queen and also pledged their support for the cricket team.

@ApheleleJody wrote:

"Deep within."

@_msemos commented:

"Haba Shwee ❤️"

@Naledi_Stars added:

"A little warning about the Proteas. Those people will break your heart."

@Simmysavvy noted:

"Yoh but shame they doing their best iv been following shame. Our betting eish hmmm but keh we got this."

@laurent_jaxon commented:

"especially when they bat second you gotta say a little prayer, these jitas are unpredictable."

@_Lephi said:

"I entered the day we were playing England sana. The next one I was already having the heart-stopping moments in that 1 wicket win ‍♀️"

