Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma was candid about the team's recent bid for the Cricket World Cup (CWC)

The South African cricket team lost to Australia in the semi-finals, and Temba Bavuma was under fire

Temba Bavuma responded after he received harsh criticism for his performance during the game

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Cricket World Cup journey came to a screeching halt. The Proteas had done well and even broke a record with they played against New Zealand.

Proteas Captain Temba Bavuma discussed how badly he played in the CWC semi-final loss to Australia after getting zero runs. Image: @tembabavuma

Source: Instagram

South Africans were hopeful that the Proteas would make it to the Cricket World Cup. Sadly Proetas never made it to an ICC final, and Temba Bavuma was in hot water over his dismal performance.

Temba Bavuma opens up after Proteas lose CWC semi-final

The Proteas lost to Australia by 3 wickets, and South Africa pointed a finger at Temba Bavuma. According to TimesLIVE, Temba Bavuma admitted that he was not in the best shape but argued that he did his job as captain.

The captain of the Proteas said that social media buzz is not something that gets to him:

"For me to step down in a World Cup semifinal, that thought is strange. I am not someone who is going to walk away from adversity, I am not someone who is going to answer to calls from people shouting on Twitter or Facebook. Decisions I make will always be for the betterment of the team."

Proteas captain gets flacks for CWC loss

Many South Africans had their hopes up after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup. The Proteas victory would have been icing on the cake, and many people were bitter that it did not happen. Temba's explanation did not sit well with others:

Kirk Ridgway said:

"Please do the honourable thing and step down from the captaincy. You’re only in the team because you’re the captain. On form, you should NEVER make the side. #BavumaMustFall."

Wian Coetzer commented:

"It should have!You are not on form and injured..when will stepping down cross your mind.It is that simple.selfish."

Liam Marshall wrote:

"And this is one of the reasons we threw away the CWC."

Wolf Hamm exclaimed:

"Entitlement!"

Philemon Magakwe added:

"First captain to be bowled for a duck in a World Cup semi-final."

Thuba Mthubela Dube argued:

"The most selfish captain we've ever had,it obvious that players were tired of playing for him but instead of stepping down,he wants to continue letting the country down.I don't even know which criteria they used to choose him as a national team captain."

