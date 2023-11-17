Temba Bavuma had social media talking after he rocked a Kaizer Chiefs jersey very proudly

The Proteas captain got roasted for supporting the soccer team despite their many losing streaks

One fan even joked and asked the captain to jump ship and play soccer instead of cricket so the soccer team could win more

The Proteas captain was told to support another soccer team instead. Image: @tembabavuma

Cricket star Temba Bavuma had social media divided after he rocked a Kaizer Chiefs t-shirt very proudly.

Temba a proud Chiefs fan

The celebrated Proteas captain got roasted by his followers when he posted a picture of him wearing a Khosi national kit. He made it known that he is a proud Khosi fan as he also held up the famous peace hand signs.

Many people felt some type of way about this saying he is supporting a team that has failed to impress its supporters on many occasions.

"I hope I’m not too late for the start of the season. Thank you @kcfcofficial for once again “khosifying” me."

Fans give his support a thumbs down

One fan even joked and asked the captain to jump ship and play soccer instead if cricket so the soccer team could win more.

kemp_dewald suggested:

"Go play for the Kaizer Chiefs, maybe they might be able to use you."

ketzm lauded:

“Our very own national Captain in a National Team kit.”

haileselahle trolled:

“Sir, I would like to send you the Mamelodi Sundowns jersey. I want to know when your birthday is because you need to stick with a bunch of winners.”

otsile_matheba laughed:

“Captain, no man do not do this.”

zeez_akula joked:

“Temba! I did not know that you support that Mampara team.”

iamtom_bruce added:

“Wait, did you receive this Tee before the Sundowns game? Why didn’t you wear it then?"

