Nigerian star Rema has been officially announced that he'll be coming to South Africa in December 2023

The Calm Down hitmaker will be headlining alongside Kendrick Lamar at the Hey Neighbour Festival on day two

Some netizens are excited for the star to land, while others are just not so happy about him headlining

It has been announced that the Nigerian star Rema will be coming to SA in December 2023. Image: @heyneighbour, @heisrema

Hey Neighbour, Nigerian star Rema will be making his way down south this coming festive. The Calm Down hitmaker has some exciting news to share.

Rema is coming to South Africa

Nigerian afrobeats star Rema has been the talk of town ever since he dropped his banger Calm Down, featuring his friend, American singer and actress Selena Gomez.

The star also trended after pictures of him and Selena Gomez looking cosy at the MTV VMA's hit social media, which got Nigerians talking. And now the star has been revealed that he will be coming to South Africa in December 2023.

On Wednesday, 11 October, Hey Neighbour and Primedia hosted the media at the festival media day, where they unveiled the Nigerian star and also mentioned that not only is he coming to Mzansi, but he will also be headlining the Hey Neighbour Festival day two alongside American rapper, Kendrick Lamar.

Hey Neighbour Festival Director Warren Le Grange shared with Briefly News that their mission as a brand is to bring together Africans, turn strangers into neighbours and give back to the industry.

He said:

"We've been around since 2019, and then Covid 19 hit us all, especially us in the entertainment industry, you know, we saw other artists leaving the country to find better and greener pastures abroad.

"And with this festival ever in Africa by Africans, we planned to bring Africans together and have a good time. Hence, the lineup is mostly us African peeps."

Netizens can't wait for the festival

On Twitter, Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela also shared the news of Rema coming down to South Africa this festive season. He said:

"BREAKING: REMA coming to South Africa. The Naija superstar and Come Down hitmaker will be an additional act on Day 2 (Saturday) of the Hey Neighbour festival. He and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Day 2 line-up. The festival is happening on the weekend of 8 - 10th December 2023."

Check out the tweet below:

Shortly after Phil posted the news, some netizens were excited for the star to land, while others were unhappy about his headlining. Check out some of the comments below:

@___Seretse wrote:

"No disrespect, but what will he perform after Calm Down."

@soso_spayi said:

"The only Rema we recognise is Rema bible church."

@Miz_Ruraltarain replied:

"He must behave or else..."

@inmyopinion991 responded:

"We don’t care about him and his one song."

@Zickiie_S said:

"I hear you but he’s actually good. I love his music."

@sweetbutto wrote:

"If its not Burna boy, then he's welcome."

@iamdjmfundisi replied:

"We welcome him with open arms. We love Nigerians in this country. He is welcome."

@Khutjo_Makoti responded:

"The Festival is gonna be lit. Maybe, just maybe I will pass a cash in transit crime scene and collect mine to buy myself a ticket."

