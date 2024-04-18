A South African man with a Higher Certificate pass in matric bragged about his success in the legal profession

The guy's inspirational video resonated with people, and received over 317,000 views on TikTok

Testimonies poured in from netizens who shared their own stories about overcoming academic challenges to achieving their dreams

A man in the law field motivated people with bad matric marks. Image: @eugenemc17

A man went on TikTok to prove that academic grades don't always determine destiny. Despite passing matric with H, he's now making waves in the legal field.

Legal eagle shares success story

He @eugenemc17 posted a video of himself leaving court like boss with a suitcase in hand. The gent gave credit to God for helping him succeed despite the low marks on his National Senior Certificate.

"I passed my matric with H. Higher Certificate, the lowest grade ever and God did the rest."

Video encourages TikTok users

The video resonated with thousands of viewers, who found comfort and encouragement in his story.

Many shared testimonies of overcoming academic setbacks, proving that bad matric result are not the end of the world.

Watch the video below:

See some comments below:

@tracee403 shared:

"I also passed my matric with H but I am a professional nurse now. "

@makhisi mentioned:

"God is good all the time. I'm doing my masters now with my H."

@m.moshaba posted:

"I also passed my matric with H but now I’m a student pilot. "

@LorainLonza stated:

"Re gopela story on how you made it, it will help others, please."

@shabza_the_queen wrote:

"Powerful! At least we have somebody who just showed the world that lower grades in class don't define your future. "

@lom_lo said:

"Me too. ❤️ Today I'm an IT Business Analyst."

@Razortheghost commented:

"I passed my matric with distinctions in maths, science and accounting but I'm a dropout and drink every day."

@CillaFaba added:

"I love such testimonies."

