Medical programs are popular in Mzansi, and one woman took to social media to share how she got into medical school

The medical student got many netizens intrigued after sharing that she obtained 45% in mathematics

After being accused of lying, the woman posted her NSC certificate revealing the low math mark

A young South African woman had many netizens curious after sharing that she had been accepted to study medicine after obtaining 45% for mathematics on her National Senior Certificate.

It is generally public knowledge that anyone aspiring to venture into studying medicine needs to have commendable academic results to make it into medical school.

SA peeps were curious about how a woman got into medical school with 45% in maths. Image:chantallebuse/TikTok

Study Abroad Aide also confirms that only the top-performing students in high school are accepted into the eight medical universities in SA, with high scores in mathematics, physics, chemistry, English, and biology being particularly important to be considered.

Therefore, it shocked many when Chantal shared that she had level three for maths but still made the cut.

Some of her followers found her testimony hard to believe, prompting Chantal to post a video of her NSC results, confirming that she got 45% for the subject.

"Told y'all that I got into medicine with a level 3 in pure maths, but I did a Bachelor of Science (Bsc)," the medical student wrote.

According to SA Facts, you must have at least 70% aggregate. Your Maths, Physics and Life Science must be at least 50%. In reality, most applicants will have averages in the range of 75-85%.

In her other TikTok posts, the woman further elaborates that she faced several challenges in her quest to study to become a doctor and researched another path she could take.

Chantal was accepted into medicine with the low mark because she first studied for a Bachelor of Science degree which allowed her to apply for a MBChB.

Studying a BSc to get into medicine

SA Facts explains that students who could not make it directly to the MBChB course after high school can opt for a general BSc.

When they are in their first year or at the beginning of their second year, they can get the opportunity to transfer to medical schools. However, you can get this transfer opportunity only if you secure excellent academic performance in your BSc degree.

South Africans react to the woman's TikTok post

Seeing young people pursue careers in medicine is no small feat. SA peeps responded to Chantal's post with questions about her studies and positive feedback.

replied:

"This is interesting, so you can apply to university with an incomplete matric certificate."

molongwana Dineo responded:

"If she's studying ko UP, then most definitely. BSc extended program. . It's a risk, though; only the lucky ones are chosen."

Aphile Mkhwanazi commented:

"Bruh never respond to trolls!!! We that follow you know your story, and we are proud and love you so much."

Mrs H In Yeop replied:

"How were you able to do two subjects in high school?"

Bongani Matlala asked:

"Where do you study? We wanna understand something?"

sinethembantuli10 wrote:

"You nailed physics!!!☺️."

Becoming Dr Woma commented:

"Okay, sis ."

