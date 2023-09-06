This gorgeous bride got her wedding dress and accessories from SHEIN, and Mzansi was wowed

TikTok user @demi_dilima shared a video showing her stunning wedding dress and crown from SHEIN

Mzansi people flocked to the comment section, marvelling over the stunning online store wedding dress

In the age of online shopping, brides-to-be are increasingly turning to online platforms to find their dream wedding dresses. A recent TikTok video showing a South African woman looking absolutely breathtaking in her wedding dress and crown, both sourced from the popular online retailer SHEIN, has gone viral.

This woman shared a video showing her stunning wedding dress and crown from SHEIN. Image: TikTok / @demi_dilima

Source: TikTok

SHEIN has gotten much attention on social media platforms from influencers, Tiktokkers and general fashion and home hack haulers.

TikTok video reveals stunning SHEIN wedding dress

TikTok user @demi_dilima shared a video showing her stunning wedding dress and crown, which she bought from SHEIN. You would never have said this came from an online store that stocks affordable fashion; it is gorgeous!

Take a look:

Mzansi people go gaga over the stunning wedding dress

People clapped as SHEIN came through for the woman. Some wanted a direct link as they, too, needed to get their hands on these items.

Read some of the comments:

@BridalBelle101:

"Absolutely stunning! Who would have thought you could find such a gorgeous wedding dress and crown on SHEIN? #WeddingGoals"

@FashionistaTia:

"This is proof that you don't need to break the bank to look like a queen on your big day! #SHEINBride"

@GlamGoddessEmma:

"I'm shook! I need the deets on that dress ASAP! #WeddingFashion"

@TheRealDealLisa:

"Bravo for breaking the bridal stereotypes! Affordable elegance is the way to go! ✨ #WeddingInspo"

@TikTokTrendSetter:

"This video is giving me life! SHEIN, you've outdone yourself. Sending love to the stunning bride! ❤️ #TikTokFamous"

