Dr Sandile Kubheka became the youngest medical doctor in South Africa back in 2013 when he was just 20 years old

The internal medicine resident matriculated at the tender age of 15 after having started school at the age of five

Briefly News reshared Kubheka's journey on Facebook recently and comments of hope and motivation filled the post up

Dr Sandile Kubheka went down in Mzansi's history books as one of the youngest medical doctors in history. Kubheka started Grade 1 at the age of five. While completing Grade 6, Kubheka was promoted to Grade 7.

The Newcastle native matriculated at the age of 15 and enrolled at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Kubheka served his medical residency at Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

According to UKZN, he is planning on registering for a Master's of Medicine degree and wants to specialise in internal medicine.

Briefly News reshared Kubheka's story on Facebook and gained over 3 600 reactions:

South Africans are once again inspired by Kubheka

Tshepi Martins said:

"Sandile is an inspiration to South Africans. Wish other youths could be inspired and follow in his footsteps."

Lorraine Kruger wrote:

"Well done Dr and God bless."

Nomimi Ndzwaiba commented:

"Some parents are really blessed shame, yhoo."

Nomhlophe Madlala shared:

"I know you, doctor, you are very young and knowledgeable."

Thabile T'bose added:

"Yeah, we know he skipped other grades because he's too intelligent. That's nice though."

Source: Briefly.co.za