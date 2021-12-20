Mhlangabezi Mdutyana is a young graduate who enters Mzansi's history books as the first black SAn to obtain a PhD in his field

Mdutyana received a doctoral degree in Observational Ocean Biogeochemistry on 14 December and peeps could not be more proud of him

His story was reshared Facebook's #ImStaying group where Mdutyana was on the receiving end of love and well wishes

Mhlangabezi Mdutyana received his PhD in Observational Ocean Biogeochemistry from the University of Cape Town. This may sound like a feat on its own but to make things even more impressive, Mdutyana is the first black South African to obtain this doctoral degree.

Mdutyana's mother was a domestic helper and his father a security guard, he was raised in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. Mdutyana also slept on couches at friends' houses through his first year as his scholarship was not enough for him to make ends meet.

He was shocked beyond belief when he was informed that his Master's degree was upgraded to a PhD.

According to a statement released by UCT, Mdutyana explained his field of studies. He revealed that ocean biogeochemistry studies carbon and nutrient transformations that happen in geological, chemical or biological processes.

Therefore, a person with his qualification will research or investigate what role marine organisms play in cycling nutrients and carbon in the ocean.

Mdutyana's story of living on couches to making history has inspired the nation, with Shireen Ebrahim sharing his lovely story on the #ImStaying group.

South Africans shower Mdutyana with blessings

Meet Dr Andries Daniels: Nightwatchman turned PhD graduate goes down in Mzansi's history books

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that 40-year-old Dr Andries Daniels bagged his PhD in viticulture from Stellenbosch University (SU) recently. The institution describes him as the first black SA man to bag a doctorate in viticulture.

Daniels worked as a nightwatchman at SU's Visual Arts building while completing his undergraduate degree. He stated that he wanted to make something of his life and when the job of nightwatchman arose, he grabbed it with both hands.

Viticulture revolves around the protection, cultivation and harvesting of grapes outdoors. Daniels believes it has taken too long for a person of colour in Mzansi to secure a PhD, considering how long this field has been around in SA. According to News24, Daniels has been working as a research technician at the Agricultural Research Council Infruitec-Nietvoorbij in Stellenbosch for 16 years now.

