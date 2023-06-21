Emtee has made it clear that he still looks up to late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in a touching message posted on his page

The talented rapper took to his Twitter page to note that he wishes to be as big as the Fela In Versace rapper one day

Social media users shared mixed reactions, some said he should aim higher than AKA while others said he will make it if he keeps pushing

Emtee has revealed that he hopes to have the same impact that AKA had in the music industry. The controversial rapper made the comments on his Twitter page.

Emtee revealed that he wants to become big like the late rapper AKA. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Emtee says he hopes to become as big as AKA

Emtee is a successful rapper but he wishes to become more than what he currently is. The Logan rapper recently sparked a heated debate when he shared his thoughts on the timeline.

According to TimesLIVE, the rapper headed to his Twitter page to reveal that he hopes to have the same impact that Supa Mega had on the music and entertainment industry. He wrote:

"One day I’ll be as big as AKA."

Emtee's fans weigh in on rapper's post about becoming big like AKA

The post sparked mixed reactions among the rapper's followers. Some fans said he is already bigger than AKA while others commended him for aiming higher.

@RegoSmurfMamba said:

"You already are Big Hustle... just keep doing what you do..."

@jaybug1313 noted:

"Music wise you in same league, character wise you need to carry yourself better as a business person and as a father, the streets definitely hv love for you ."

@sithemb83100791 added:

"Follow your own path, my guy, our gifts are different. Compete with yourself, to some you are probably great as it is."

@maxwill_morake wrote:

"Nasty C is already bigger than AKA. Aim for that my guy!"

Emtee denies challenging A-Reece to album of the year: “Stop pushing the notion that I’m a troublemaker”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee has responded to a report that he is challenging A-Reece to determine who will be releasing the best album of the year.

The rapper noted how many hip-hop artists want to drop albums this year. He added that these projects will help determine who's who in the rap game.

