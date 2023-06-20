Rapper Emtee has denied reports that he challenged A-Reece to Album of the Year after his tweet was taken out of context

The rapper also stated that he is not a troublemaker and said people should stop making it seem as though he is one

His initial tweet was that people are dropping albums, and this will determine who is who in the game

Emtee has responded to a report that he is challenging A-Reece to determine who will be releasing the best album of the year.

The rapper noted how many hip hop artists want to drop albums this year. He added that these projects will help determine who's who in the rap game.

Emtee tweets his thoughts on rappers dropping albums this year

Emtee's initial tweet stated that a lot of rappers are dropping albums this year.

"Lotta albums dropping this year. We’ll see who’s who."

An A-Reece fan replied to Emtee's tweet and stated that the rapper has the album of the year.

The Manando hitmaker replied and said he is happy for A-Reece, but he is Big Hustla.

“That’s nice for lil bro but I’m big hustle.”

Emtee states that he is not a troublemaker after a report suggested he is challenging A-Reece

His tweet was taken out of context and made to seem as though he is challenging A-Reece.

Responding to the report by @SAHipHopMagcoza, Emtee said:

"Niyan*a. I said everybody is dropping albums this year. We’ll see who’s who. Respectfully. Stop pushing this notion that I’m some troublemaker. Never challenged anyone on anything. Or yin? English iyan’ hlula? (English is too difficult.)"

Emtee is not looking to have any rumours or false claims about him go unresolved. The most recent was when Sunday World published a story about his estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy, accusing him of abusing drugs.

Fans defend Emtee after the report

Emtee fans have since defended him.

@JackzMind said:

"That's what they're good at. Taking things out of context and twisting sentences. Focus your energy on the positive big hustle."

@SibaNtloko said:

"One thing about this broer, he is clear when he claps back."

@eva_tarie shared:

"He won’t allow any publication to bully him no more."

Emtee throws shade at Big Zulu and claims he wears fake designer clothes

