A shooting incident occurred at a tavern in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, resulting in the death of six patrons

The victims, aged between 40 and 53, were sitting outside the venue when unknown attackers opened fire

South Africans are dismayed by another tavern shooting and wonder if the country will ever be safe

DAVEYTON - A chilled drinking session at a tavern in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, turned deadly for six patrons.

Gauteng police will receive extra resources to hunt down gunmen who shot and killed tavern-goers in Daveyton. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images & Moeletsi Mabe/The Times/Gallo Images

Tavern goers shot at groove

Police say the six men, aged between 40 and 53, were shot and killed by unknown attackers and a seventh person was injured. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the seven men were sitting outside the tavern when armed assailants started firing shots at them, reports TimesLIVE.

The suspects seem to have caught the patrons by surprise since people say they came out of nowhere.

Police investigate Daveyton shooting

To paint a picture of the brutality of the shooting, News24 reports police found 60 spent cartridges at the scene.

The police say they have no idea what the motive of the shooting was, but extra resources have been deployed to the area to track the shooters.

Gauteng police have urged anyone with information to visit the nearest police station, call 08600 10111, or anonymously report tip-offs on the MySAPS app.

Sinhlatii Munhu said:

"Whether you are socialising with friends or relaxing at home, you are never safe. Our Country is one of the most violent - people are at war with themselves."

Mosimanegape Sam commented:

"Crime will not end in SA it is going to be worse because the system is poorly run."

Eddie Mhlongo said:

"Stray bullets from a random shooting... They were targeted."

@Themba_Taylor said:

"Hai yazin, I don't think there's anything that can help this country be any less violent than it already is."

