A gang of armed assailants stormed a Limpopo tavern and randomly opened fire on the establishment's patrons

While eight people were shot, two succumbed to their wounds, and six were rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe called for a high-level investigation into the shooting

MALAMULELE - Two people have lost their lives in a senseless shooting at a tavern in Malamulele, Limpopo.

Limpopo police are investigating a shooting at a tavern that claimed the lives of two people and left six others injured. Image: Darren Stewart & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Gang attack patrons at Limpopo tavern

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening, 1 June, when eight gunmen stormed the establishment and opened fire on the unsuspecting patrons.

While two victims succumbed to their wounds at the scene, six others were injured in the shooting and were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, News24 reported.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the shooter fled the scene in two double-cab bakkies and left several cartridges strewn across the tavern.

Limpopo police launch high-level investigation into Limpopo tavern shooting

While the motive for the shooting is still unknown, Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the senseless killings and called for a high-level investigation into the incident, The Citizen reported.

Hadebe said:

"I have tasked the members to hunt down the suspects and arrest them. I further call upon the community to come forward with information that can help police."

South Africans are fed up with violent crimes following the Limpopo tavern shooting

Below are some comments:

@FOEsword suggested:

"Look around at other tavern owners and drug cartels!"

@Umalumewabantu complained:

"Acts of terrorism. But our govt refuses to acknowledge this because they'd be required to take special measures."

@KatlegoKaG said:

"We need to be honest with ourselves. SA needs to bring back corporal punishment. This has now gotten out of hand."

@Thabang94527261 asked:

"Where is SAPS intelligence if this is happening continuously? This country neh."

@JimmyCrap added:

"South Africa's nightlife is sketchy."

