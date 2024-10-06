A traditional leader in the North West is accused of stealing millions meant for youth development

The National Skills Fund made the money available for a skills development project in the area

Chief Edward Moefi Mabalane's company was the project manager for the development project

A traditional leader is accused of pocketing money meant for a skills development project for unemployed youth but claims that he thought the money was for him. Image: Dino Lloyd/ RapidEye.

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST – A traditional leader in the province has found himself in hot water over funds meant for youth development, but he insists he’s done nothing wrong.

Chief Edward Moefi Mabalane allegedly used money meant to benefit 1,000 unemployed youngsters in the province, saying that he thought it was for him.

NFS earmarked the money for skills development

The money, which amounts to millions in rands, was earmarked for youth development by the Department of Higher Education’s National Skills Fund (NSF).

Last year, the NSF announced that it would train over 1,000 unemployed youngsters in agriculture skills in the Mabaalstad area of the North West.

The fund allocated at least R46 million for the project, which was to teach youngsters how to run a poultry farm. The project has since hit a roadblock, as the money has gone missing.

What happened to the money?

According to the City Press, Mabalane’s company, Medirwe Investments, was appointed project manager.

Another company, Beyond Expectations, was appointed as the implementing party.

In December 2023, R5 million was transferred towards the project, which was supposed to be added to R3 million left over from a previous phase of the project.

Mabalane is then alleged to have used the funds for his personal use.

Evidence obtained by City Press shows that he went on a spending spree once the money was deposited into his account.

He used at least R56 000 at an exclusive club and restaurant in Bryanston, R100 000 at a restaurant in Rosebank, and R200 000 at the Louis Vuitton store in Sandton. He also allegedly bought a ring for his fiancée.

Chief blames fund for the issue

During a meeting earlier this year, the Chief allegedly blamed the fund for the issue, saying that the money was transferred into his company business account, not the one linked to the skills fund.

He added that some of the money was used for his other business interests, while some was transferred for other operations related to the development project.

South Africans disgusted by the news

@Bus1nessG3nius said:

“Robbery in broad daylight, and it does not sound like the NSF sees the urgency of this matter.”

@alecalzito added:

“This is what we call an inside job. And yes, no one behind bars for what? Living a soft life with my tax money.”

@BafanaBafner noted:

“Skills Fund should definitely be investigated. Sending money to a traditional leader and expecting the money to be shared appropriately is just another level of stupidity or a planned scheme for certain people to benefit. We are lost as a country.”

@Kgopzaza:

“Blade must account.”

@WatuJayP:

“Arrest Blade Nzimande, who refused to divulge contents of a forensic report to parliament.”

NSF uncovers massive amounts of fraud

In a related article, a report conducted by the National Skills Fund (NSF) detailed massive amounts of fraud.

Briefly News previously reported that about R286 million is unaccounted for in five NSF projects.

The money was aimed at assisting the poor, and the Hawks were investigating the beneficiaries of the money.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News