About R286 million was unaccounted for in five NSF projects that were aimed at assisting the poor

Reports suggest that parliament was aware of the report since 2022, and the Hawks were investigating the beneficiaries

South Africans were taken aback by the massive fraud revealed in a financial mismanagement report conducted by the Department of Higher Education’s National Skills Fund (NSF).

Parliament aware of funds mismanagement report

According to The Citizen, about R286 million was unaccounted for in the five cases mentioned by Nexus Forensic Service’s audit. The money was earmarked for NSF projects to assist the poor; however, the funds reportedly benefited a select few.

A report by The City Press stated that one of the recipients failed to account for an R131 million advance they were given to train 1,025 artisans in the Eastern Cape. In KZN, a rabbit farm only spent R1.6 million of its R123 million grant on rabbit breeding.

Parliament was reportedly aware of the report since 2022, and the Hawks were allegedly continuing their probe into the NSF beneficiaries.

South Africans weigh in

@Miz_Ruraltarain exclaimed:

"ANC corruption knows no boundaries! The Revisionist communist stole from the poor proletariats, so tomorrow they can sit back & slap ordinary South Africans with rhetorics of being unskilled."

@nongalo_scelo stated:

"And no one would be arrested. We know that story."

@Mamkhiwa1 asked:

"Who are the culprits and what’s happening to them?"

@AviciibyAvicii1 said:

"Corruption by the comrades is at another level."

@Sihle_ZA_ commented:

"This completely broke my heart. To think that so many young people want skills and are living hopelessly without jobs. Devastating."

