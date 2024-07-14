The Gauteng Provincial government is reportedly working on an automated bid adjudication process to reduce tender rigging

Finance MEC Lebogang Maile said the process would also create transparency and ensure contracts are awarded based on merit

Many South Africans weren’t convinced by the plan, with some stating that some leaders could tamper with the process

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Finance MEC Lebogang Maile said the Gauteng government planned to introduce an automated bid adjudication process to curb tender rigging. Images: Stock Image and Trevor Kunene/Daily Sun/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng plans on automated bid process

The Gauteng government announced it was working on an automated system to reduce corruption.

According to EWN, Finance MEC Lebogang Maile said the automated process would also create transparency in tender awarding and ensure contracts are awarded based on merit. Maile told the media on 14 July 2024 that the provincial government was committed to transforming its supplier base and awarding contracts to new players.

“We will also look at the possibility of automating our procurement systems so we limit the interference of humans because when there are humans involved that is when fraud and corruption happens.”

Mzansi, unconvinced by the automated system

Many social media users didn’t believe the computerised process would solve the alleged bid rigging.

@KeithMutch said:

“All tenders will now go directly to @Lesufi computer to be distributed to BBEEE and AA black mates who will buy him R28 million house and cars. That's how it works now.”

@Island_Tribe17 added:

“Automation will achieve nothing when the input stage of the process will be rigged. Regardless, it's still a good move to embrace technology.”

@Nembulungwa pointed out:

“As long as the HOD can still deviate, you are playing.”

@KING_GANCA commented:

“Lies, lies, lies... Keep falling for them clever blacks.”

@Muneiwadiesel stated:

“ANC leaders have great ideas and policies to move our country forward but the biggest problem is that they can’t be trusted because of their track record when it comes to stealing.”

