Lerato Mahlangu, who was accused of killing her ex-boyfriend to fake her husband's death, was denied bail

Mahlangu appeared at the Soshanguve Magistrates Court where her bail application was opposed because the state believed she would not attend trial

South Africans commented on the matter and remarked that the woman's alleged love of money drove her to do something so heinous

The woman who is accused of killing her ex-lover to fake her husband's death for insurance policy payouts has been denied bail. This is even though she asked the court to let her go so that she could feed her family, as she is the sole breadwinner. South Africans were appalled that she allegedly committed a gruesome crime for money.

Lerato Mahlangu's bail denied

The Sohanguve Magistrate Court heard Lerato Mahlangu's bail application on 2 November. According to TimesLIVE, she has been charged with premeditated murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice. Mahlangu and her husband, Sibusiso, were arrested earlier this year after they found Sibuiso driving a stolen car.

The police investigated and discovered that Sibusiso was declared dead. They also learned that Lerato faked her husband's death and allegedly got a fake death certificate from the Department of Home Affairs, which claimed that Sibusiso died in a fire. She cashed in on his life policies.

She's a flight risk: NPA

National Prosecuting Authority's spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that she pleaded not guilty and asked that she be released as she is the only one in the family who was working. Prosecutor Luyanda Nkwale pointed out, in opposing her bail application, that she might evade attending the trial and try to get into contact with state witnesses, even though she has a clean record.

South Africans left speechless by woman

Netizens on Facebook were speechless that she allegedly killed her ex-lover all so she could get money.

Sinhlatii Munhu said:

“Money exposes the true character of a person. We will experience such killings because the focus will be on the insurance payouts.”

Miles Phillips wrote:

“SO he died for being her ex? So that they cash in on her husband’s life cover? That’s why I will never have a life cover because you can also get killed for it. Even children kill their parents for such things.”

Leonard Nyandoro Muyunze quoted a Bible verse.

“Too much love of money is the root of all evil.”

Ajith Kumar added:

“Another Rosemary Ndlovu.”

