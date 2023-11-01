South Africa's new Public Protector is former deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka

Gcaleka's appointment was announced on X and South Africans roasted her, saying that it was a political appointment

Legal expert Sinawo Makangela told Briefly News that she should be supported and believes she will do her job as expected

SA is suspicious after Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Photo by Marco Longari / AFP via Getty Images

South Africans have described the new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka as 'Cyril Ramaphosa's protector' after the presidency announced her appointment. The presidency released a statement on 1 November announcing Gcaleka as the new Public Protector, much to the distaste of netizens.

South Africans slammed her and jokingly claimed she was in Ramaphosa's pocket. Legal expert Sinawo Makangela said that she should be given a chance.

Kholeka Gcaleka new Public Protector

Gcaleka was promoted to Public Protector after Busi Mkhwebane was fired following an impeachment. The presidency, in a statement released on their X account @PresidencyZA, said that Gcaleka has been appointed for a term of seven years, which came into effect on 1 November. In the statement, the president said he's confident that she will serve Mzansi with honour and dedication.

Legal expert calls for support for Gcaleka

Legal expert Sinawo Makangela told Briefly News that she should be allowed to do her job.

“She was the best candidate according to the parliament selection panel, therefore she should be given the necessary support. I think she will do her job as required as it’s not a good idea to second-guess her performance before she could even assume her duties.”

South Africans call her 'President's Protector'

Netizens on Facebook were unconvinced that she would be impartial in performing her duties, much like Mkhwebane, who recently joined the EFF and is now an MP in Parliament.

Thapelowalekhosi Motong said:

“The president is rewarding her for Phala Phala just like he rewarded Zondo for not going deeper into the Glencore and Bosasa corruption, which implicated Ramaphosa.”

Katleho James added:

“She must have benefitted from some of the couch dollars. This is a clear indication and example of rewarding someone for protecting your position.”

Papi Papzo Makola remarked:

“She did a wonderful job in protecting Ramaphosa from accountability. He is paying her back.”

Zwonaka Rambau wrote:

“Not a good idea at all. She is not a Public Protector but the President’s Protector.”

Mandla Khowa has no hope.

“The public has no protector from now until the end of her term.”

