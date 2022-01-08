A video clip of a group of people rummaging through the remains of an overturned truck is causing mixed reactions online

In the clip, peeps can be seen basically stealing from the destroyed vehicle without hesitation

While many have been critical, others have remarked on the inequality in SA that has led citizens to such desperate measures

A clip of locals ransacking an overturned truck after a crash on the N12 has received very mixed reactions from social media users.

Heading online, social cohesion advocate first shared the controversial video on his Instagram account:

In the video, many people can be seen rummaging through the remains of the damaged vehicle. While some social media users have criticized the residents for normalising looting, others have taken a more sympathetic approach and think the issue of poverty in Mzansi is the true injustice.

Check out some of the comments below:

@nahtarabp said:

"Unfortunately, looting has become part of South African culture."

@JoeJoeLFC said:

"Is it classified as looting if the stock is damaged? That right there is sad state our country is in, for people to get food from damaged goods."

@BeSelfBereal said:

"But this is not looting. It is called "community helping themselves to January free gift, no one can be arrested for this, they were not responsible for the truck overturning."

