Zandile Mafe has allegedly confessed to starting the fire according to a source within the Hawks

Mafe allegedly confessed and showed investigators how he started the fire but has refused to reveal how he gained access to the building

The Hawks have said that they would be revealing the evidence they have against Mafe soon and believe they have a strong case

CAPE TOWN - The fire at Parliament has been dominating news headlines all week and more information has surfaced.

The alleged arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe has allegedly confessed to starting the fire according to a high-level source in the Hawks according to IOL.

The source who wished to remain anonymous claimed that Mafe confessed and demonstrated how the fire was started. However, according to the source, Mafe did not reveal how he gained access to the Parliament buildings.

He was arrested on the same day as the fire. Mafe's lawyer, Luvuyo Godla insists that his client was coerced and his confession will not stand up to scrutiny.

EWN reported that the Hawks will soon reveal the evidence it holds in the Parliamentary fire.

The Hawks have confirmed that they have enough evidence to prosecute Mafe for the fire.

Mafe faces five charges; housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, two counts of arson and possession of an explosive device.

