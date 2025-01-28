Cape Town’s fierce winds were recently on a rampage, leaving an elderly man struggling in the streets

One taxi driver jumped in to save the day and the recorded kind gesture became a viral moment

South Africans on TikTok rushed to the video's comments section to praise the heroic taxi driver

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A kind taxi driver warmed hearts on social media. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @bacon_zile/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A senior citizen in Cape Town found himself battling strong winds while crossing the street. Then came an unlikely saviour, a local taxi driver who stopped mid-traffic to lend a hand.

Kind gesture shown on TikTok

A clip shared on the TikTok page @hookngrill captures the touching moment. People often slam taxi drivers for reckless behaviour, and being heartless but this footage paints a different picture.

A caretaker was snapped helping a senior man with walker. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taxi driver shines in viral clip

The footage clocked over 1 million views. It's remarkable how the driver abandoned his car with the door open to ensure the old man was safe.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Hundreds of comments poured in, praising the driver’s kindness and his true spirit of ubuntu.

See some reactions below:

@Maddie mentioned:

"Cape Town taxi drivers are next level. Even driving they have respect on the roads, unlike KZN."

@Shicayla_Miems stated:

"The fact that he left his door open in that wind and ran for the old guy speaks volumes. 😇 Well done."

@Mohammed commented:

"Well done humanity still exists. Even if you are a taxi driver give that man a Bell's for his noble deed for a senior."

@Rsa wrote:

"Not all heroes wear capes. 👏"

@Praveena3004 typed:

"People stereotype taxi drivers. They are human beings."

@MerleNeethling wrote:

"Well done may the Lord bless you in abundance. 🙏"

@akaJackie and Apollo🇿🇦 added:

"This is my country, these are my people, ubuntu. 🥰"

@MgabhiweNguga said:

"He nearly lost his door all in the name of ubuntu. 💪 Big ups to him."

3 More viral taxi chronicles

An angry motorist gave a reckless taxi driver an earful after being annoyed by his antics on the road.

One woman went online to detail her frightening encounter with a taxi driver, and the video got tongues wagging.

A taxi passenger went through the most when the door he was sitting next to, came off the hinges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News