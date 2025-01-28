“Not All Heroes Wear Capes”: Taxi Driver Helps Elderly Man Caught in Cape Town’s Ferocious Wind
- Cape Town’s fierce winds were recently on a rampage, leaving an elderly man struggling in the streets
- One taxi driver jumped in to save the day and the recorded kind gesture became a viral moment
- South Africans on TikTok rushed to the video's comments section to praise the heroic taxi driver
A senior citizen in Cape Town found himself battling strong winds while crossing the street. Then came an unlikely saviour, a local taxi driver who stopped mid-traffic to lend a hand.
Kind gesture shown on TikTok
A clip shared on the TikTok page @hookngrill captures the touching moment. People often slam taxi drivers for reckless behaviour, and being heartless but this footage paints a different picture.
Taxi driver shines in viral clip
The footage clocked over 1 million views. It's remarkable how the driver abandoned his car with the door open to ensure the old man was safe.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Hundreds of comments poured in, praising the driver’s kindness and his true spirit of ubuntu.
See some reactions below:
@Maddie mentioned:
"Cape Town taxi drivers are next level. Even driving they have respect on the roads, unlike KZN."
@Shicayla_Miems stated:
"The fact that he left his door open in that wind and ran for the old guy speaks volumes. 😇 Well done."
@Mohammed commented:
"Well done humanity still exists. Even if you are a taxi driver give that man a Bell's for his noble deed for a senior."
@Rsa wrote:
"Not all heroes wear capes. 👏"
@Praveena3004 typed:
"People stereotype taxi drivers. They are human beings."
@MerleNeethling wrote:
"Well done may the Lord bless you in abundance. 🙏"
@akaJackie and Apollo🇿🇦 added:
"This is my country, these are my people, ubuntu. 🥰"
@MgabhiweNguga said:
"He nearly lost his door all in the name of ubuntu. 💪 Big ups to him."
