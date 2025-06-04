A woman showed people the price she paid for going downtown in the Johannesburg area

The lady posted a TikTok video of what her belongings look like after she came back from one of Johannesburg's busiest taxi ranks

Online users discussed the rising crime rates in South Africa after seeing that the woman wasn't able to leave downtown without any problems with thieves

A woman shared her inconvenient experience after going to one of Johannesburg's CBD areas. The lady posted a video where she realised that one of her possessions was damaged as a result of her trip downtown.

A woman came from the Johannesburg MTN taxi rank and realised thieves targeted her. Image: @admissionndlovu5

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman realising thieves tried to rob her in CBD Johannesburg received more than 9000 likes. Hundreds of people commented on the woman's video, and some could relate, while others shared completely different experiences at the MTN rank.

Woman shares Johannesburg downtown areas

In a video, a woman @admissionndlovu5 showed people that a thief cut her bag open when she was downtown in Johannesburg. The content creator said that she was at the MTN taxi rank, which is notorious for crime. Watch the lady's video below:

MTN taxi rank crime

The MTN taxi rank is one of the crime hotspots of Johannesburg. Like other downtown areas, it is highly recommended that one needs to be on high alert while at the taxi rank. People were worried about an American who took a taxi from Lesotho to Johannesburg MTN taxi rank.

Briefly News reported on a woman who braved the MTN taxi rank, and she vlogged the experience. Online users were amazed that the woman was confident enough to whip out her phone in the high-crime area. Netizens got anxiety from watching the woman explore CBD with a phone in hand.

The MTN taxi rank is a notorious area in Johannesburg due to high crime rates. Image: TheGift777

Source: Getty Images

SA split over woman's experience

Many people thought the woman's experience at the taxi rank was relatable. Others argued that these things happen, so you should always be cautious and aware, especially when downtown. Read netizens' comments below:

Skylar.ww said:

"Kanti which Joburg MTN do you guys go to? 😳 Where were you looking? 😭👍"

MunchTeq wrote:

"❌Don't throw away that sliced bag buy another one of the same colour then put the new bag inside. Other thieves will see a sliced bag and it will tell them you've already been robbed. This will keep them away from you‼"

Masego commented:

"Happened to me 10 years ago, they took my brand new Sony phone."

Anoerh32 added:

"Ohh and this is what happened to me last year😭."

Brighton Dube wrote:

"Nina bafethu I’m convinced nihamba nivale amehlo."

