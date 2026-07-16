Chery South Africa confirmed the Tiggo 4 Cross will be the first model assembled at its newly acquired Rosslyn manufacturing facility

Both petrol and hybrid versions are planned, with production set to begin in the second half of 2027 during an initial ramp-up phase

The project is expected to create nearly 3,000 jobs, with Chery already retaining 692 workers from the previous Nissan operations

Chery will create more jobs with its new plant in Rosslyn. Images: Car Spotter

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GAUTENG — Chery South Africa has confirmed that its Tiggo 4 Cross SUV will be the first locally produced model at the company's new Rosslyn manufacturing plant, situated near Pretoria. The facility, acquired from Nissan and officially opened earlier this month, will undergo a series of upgrades before vehicle assembly commences in the second half of 2027.

According to IOL, the Chinese automaker has set an initial production target of 15,000 units during the ramp-up period. Both petrol and hybrid variants of the Tiggo 4 Cross will roll off the line, marking a significant step in expanding South Africa's new energy vehicle manufacturing capacity.

Pricing details and specific model configurations are expected to be confirmed closer to the production start date. The Tiggo 4 range has consistently performed well in the local market, recording 11,322 unit sales in the first half of this year, making it one of South Africa's top-selling SUVs This was despite the Chery Tiggo Pro falling short in safety ratings.

Jobs and long-term industrial vision

The Rosslyn localisation project is forecast to generate close to 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Chery has already absorbed 692 employees who were previously part of the Nissan workforce at the site, providing continuity for workers at the Gauteng facility.

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Beyond the initial production phase, Chery intends to develop the Rosslyn plant into a broader automotive and industrial hub. Long-term plans include research and development operations, skills transfer programmes, and using the facility as a base for vehicle exports into the wider African continent.

Feasibility studies are currently underway to assess the viability of producing a light commercial bakkie at the facility, which could further broaden the plant's output. Chery's sister brand, Jaecoo, has separately confirmed that its J5 compact SUV will also be assembled at the Rosslyn facility, adding a second nameplate to the plant's production schedule as the site scales up its operations.

AA CEO flags Chinese safety

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the safety concerns surrounding the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, which has received a troubling two-star rating for adult safety from Global NCAP. The report underscores the urgent need for clearer crash test information for vehicles sold in Africa, as safety standards appear to lag behind those in other markets.

Source: Briefly News