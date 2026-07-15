South Africa has granted Amazon Leo a satellite internet licence to operate in the country, sparking mixed reactions online

The company will partner with local provider Herotel, which already holds the required network licences to operate in the country

South Africans reacted sharply online, with some noting that Elon Musk has been trying to get approval for Starlink in the country

Amazon Leo has won approval to bring its internet satellite service to South Africa. Image: @DonaldDavhie

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online

GAUTENG - South Africa has approved Amazon's satellite internet service, Leo, to operate in the country, sparking a wave of reactions online.

The decision comes after Elon Musk pushed to have Starlink in the country, but would not comply with the government's Black Economic Empowerment ownership requirements. Musk has maintained that the only reason he hasn’t been allowed to bring the satellite internet service to the country is that he’s not black.

Unlike Starlink, Amazon did not apply for a standalone licence. Instead, the company partnered with Herotel, a South African internet service provider that already holds the necessary network licences. Herotel is a subsidiary of Maziv, which is indirectly owned by New GX Capital and Community Investment Holdings (CIH).

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Amazon's route around licensing rules

The arrangement allowed Amazon to sidestep the direct licensing process that proved contentious for Starlink. South Africa has not publicly confirmed the precise terms of Amazon's operating arrangement, including whether any equity conditions were met as part of the licensing process.

Musk had publicly argued that South Africa's 30% local Black ownership requirement was the reason his company was refused, framing the decision in racial terms. The approval of Amazon's service through a BEE-compliant local partner has drawn significant attention online, with critics and supporters weighing in on what it means for Musk's position.

South Africans react online

The development prompted widespread debate on the social media platform X.

@TheReal_Mlu_ wrote:

"Please don’t take Elon Musk because this will kill his fake narrative of being denied a licence because he is not black."

@OkuhleSA said:

"Elon Musk and Starlink played themselves. Beautiful scenes."

@Mdu_Shangase offered a different view:

"Should have given Starlink a chance. These guys launch five satellites in two months. They can never be a competitor to Starlink. Starlink is just way, way ahead."

@jarryd_za questioned the security logic applied to Amazon's infrastructure:

"So, Amazon's satellite infrastructure and data centre infrastructure are not a national security threat? Very interesting."

Musk claims he was asked to pay a bribe

Briefly News reported that Musk claimed that he was denied a licence for Starlink in South Africa due to his race.

The Tesla owner went one step further and alleged that he was offered a way to get a licence by paying a bribe.

South Africans took to social media to discuss Musk's latest claims, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Source: Briefly News