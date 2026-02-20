South African drivers may need to think twice before buying the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, which scored a disappointing two stars for adult safety

The low rating is due mainly to missing side head protection, an unstable bodyshell, and issues with child seat installation

Global NCAP and the AA warn that consumers need clear, market-specific crash test information, as vehicles sold in Africa often have lower safety standards

An industry watchdog has given the Chery Tiggo Pro 7 an alarming two-star rating for safety. Image: Kelston Motor Group Website

South African drivers hoping for a safe ride in the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro might want to think twice. The SUV scored a disappointing two-star rating for adult safety in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test, raising serious questions about how well it protects passengers.

Consumers have been asking for safety tests on Chinese cars, and now the results are in, and they are worrying.

According to IOL, Global NCAP, the automobile watchdog, criticised Chery for using test results from other markets to make the Tiggo 7 Pro seem safer than it is locally. The body said results must be market-specific to give consumers a true picture.

Why is the rating so low?

The low rating is mainly due to the lack of side head protection for front and rear passengers. Child safety scored three stars, but the Child Restraint System could not be properly installed in any forward-facing seat. The car also cannot deactivate the front passenger airbag when a rear-facing child seat is used.

Other safety issues include an unstable footwell and bodyshell, and no protection in side-impact situations. While features like Electronic Stability Control and seatbelt reminders are standard, they do not meet Global NCAP’s requirements.

AA and Global NCAP warn consumers

The Automobile Association (AA) says these results show that vehicles sold in Africa often have lower safety standards than the same models elsewhere. Both the AA and Global NCAP warn that consumers need clear, independent crash test information, not marketing claims.

Richard Woods, CEO of Global NCAP, said:

"A two-star rating is very disappointing. South African consumers need transparency to make safe choices.”

AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede added that safety features like side head protection should be standard, not optional, and that all vehicles sold locally must meet these minimum standards.

Previous Global NCAP tests also found safety issues with other popular cars. The Hyundai Grand i10 scored zero stars for adults, while the Toyota Corolla Cross scored two stars.

Chery records strong sales in South Africa

The report is worrying as Chinese automaker Chery has seen strong sales in South Africa since its local relaunch in late 2021. The car brand registered 1 262 vehicles in July 2022, breaking into the country’s top 10 passenger car brands. The brand sells three models, the Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro, and Tiggo 8 Pro, with the Tiggo 4 Pro accounting for most of its sales. Chery has also focused on community involvement, donating food and supplies to a children’s home during a recent SUV launch event.

Chery opens research and development lab

In other reports, Chinese carmaker Chery opened a new research and development lab in Anhui, China, aimed at driving future vehicle technologies and innovation, including a test track for self‑driving cars. The facility, dubbed Chery’s own version of “Bell Labs,” focuses on automotive research, new technology development and supporting industry innovators. Chery says this R&D push will help shape its future products and contribute to the broader automotive industry’s technological progress.

Consumers are warned that the Chery Tiggo Pro might not be as safe as other global models. Images: Chery South Africa website and AA website

Briefly News also reported that Chery announced an SUV expected to cost around R550 000–R600 000, making it one of the country’s most affordable EVs in its class. The boxy, rugged‑looking V23 offers a claimed range of roughly 330 km in real‑world conditions and features a roomy interior with modern tech like a large touchscreen and quick‑release modular parts for customisation. Chery plans a full South African launch with dedicated dealerships in mid‑2026.

