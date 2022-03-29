Chery is making big strides in South Africa with its Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro which have recently been launched in Mzansi

The Chinese carmaker is investing heavily in future technologies and while it says internal combustion-engined cars will remain its core focus

It has taken the covers off its new research and development facility in Anhui, China which includes a test track for self-driving vehicles

Chery has officially inaugurated its newest, and arguably most advanced, a research facility in Anhui, China.

The Anhui New Energy and Connected Vehicle Industry Research Institute (Anhui Research Institute) was officially opened in March 2022 during the annual Anhui Innovation Pavilion. It will house a core part of Chery’s future research efforts and offer a home to other industry innovators.

Chinese carmaker Chery opens Research & Development lab

The American Bell Labs was created in 1925 and is world-renowned for its contribution to telephony, communications and digital technologies, Quickpic reports. Such was the contribution of Bell Labs that it has delivered nine Nobel Prize winners and won several Emmys, a Grammy and even an Academy Award.

Tony Liu, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery South Africa says:

“With the new Research Institute, Chery has created its own ‘Bell Laboratories’. It will not only contribute to the future product range and vehicle technologies of Chery but make a meaningful contribution to the automotive industry as a whole."

With its focus on future technologies, the new Research Institute in Anhui will have an automotive research division and an industrial incubator, Automotive World reports. The former will focus on relieving the major bottleneck in new technology development and testing and the latter will offer a home to innovators and businesses that seek to develop future-proof technologies for the automotive sector.

Both divisions of the new Anhui Research Institute will benefit from the world-class facilities, which includes the latest testing equipment and even a track for the testing of self-driving vehicles.

The Research Institute and its occupants will also benefit from Chery’s global research and development expertise. Chery has six major R&D facilities across Europe, Asia and North America. Together, these centres have already registered 14 000 patents, with a further 9000 in the application phase. This makes Chery a Top 100 Innovator globally.

