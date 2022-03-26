Anade Davis is the Founder and Chief Data Scientist for the World Data Science Institute and inventor of the CryptoShare app

The Founder and Chief Data Scientist for the World Data Science Institute, Anade Davis, has invented a CryptoShare app that allows users to transact business online.

The app allows users to pay bills, shop, and borrow money using digital currency.

Before establishing his company valued at $8 million (R116 million), Davis was driving for Uber in 2017.

Launching the app

Cryptoshare officially launched in February 2022 and has raised over $200 000 from more than 400 investors on Wefunder, according to BlackNews.

The app also allows users to use physical and digital assets as collateral to get loans. It also allows them to use their cryptocurrency to buy real-life items.

Through his accomplishments, Davis has inspired young ones to take an interest by offering a free data science training session for teenagers related to those that invest $1,000 or more.

Recognition for his accomplishments

Davis and his company received the 2021 Technology Innovator Award for their achievements, BlackNews reported.

In addition, they won a $10,000 Pitch Competition from Blacks in Technology, a non-profit community of Black Technology professionals.

