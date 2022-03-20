Makenzie Thompson is a final-year student at Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia, where she combines her studies with extracurricular activities

The teenager has been accepted into almost 50 colleges and received $1.3 million (Ghc9 m+) in scholarship offers

She plans on attending Tuskegee University to study Animal Science as she works toward her ultimate goal of becoming a veterinarian

Black achiever.

The teenager also received $1.3 million in scholarship offers, WSB-TV Atlanta reports.

Thompson balances her studies with several extracurricular activities as she serves as senior class president and co-captain of the dance team.

The teen prodigy garnered quite a bit of fanfare when her college acceptance letters began rolling in.

Proud father moment

As expected, her parents are proud and extremely excited but not surprised because their daughter has always been focused and goal-oriented.

''She knew what she wanted. And she knew what it was going to take to get there,'' said her father, Stephen Thompson, according to WSB-TV Atlanta.

Makenzie Thompson plans on attending Tuskegee University to study Animal Science as she works toward her ultimate goal of becoming a veterinarian.

