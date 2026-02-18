Chery’s electric car brand, iCaur, will launch in South Africa in May 2026, starting at around R550,000

The first model is the fully electric V23, a bold, boxy SUV, offering city-friendly range, fast charging, and an all-wheel-drive version for longer trips

Inside, the V23 features a lounge-like cabin, a panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen, and up to 24 customisable parts

South Africa’s first electric SUV for under R600k, the iCaur V23 is here. Image: iCAUR website

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA - Chery Group’s EV subbrand, iCaur, will launch its first two models in South Africa in May 2026, with prices expected to start at around R550,000.

According to My Broadband, Chery initially planned to launch in South Africa under its Jaecoo subbrand, which was already gaining traction locally, but pivoted in May 2025 after naming South Africa a key market at the Shanghai Auto Show. The company plans 20 dealerships nationwide to offer a full “iCaur experience” from the start.

The first models will be the fully electric V23 and a range-extended electric vehicle called the 03T. The V23 is a boxy, Land Rover Defender-style SUV made for young city drivers who want a bold, adventurous look. The entry-level two-wheel-drive version is expected to cost R550,000, making it the fourth-cheapest electric car in South Africa.

Performance and range

The basic iCaur V23 has one motor at the back, giving it enough power for city driving. It runs on a 60kWh battery and can travel about 330km in real-world conditions, or around 230km on the highway. Charging is quick, going from 10% to almost full takes about an hour.

The all-wheel-drive V23, with motors on both front and back wheels, will cost about R650,000. It has a bigger 82kWh battery and can travel around 411km in normal driving or 290km on the highway, still making it cheaper than the current cheapest electric SUV in South Africa.

Interior and customisation

Inside, the V23 has a comfortable, lounge-like cabin with a panoramic sunroof and a 12.8-inch touchscreen for entertainment and controls. You can also use the car to charge other devices with its built-in power feature.

One of the V23’s coolest features is customisation. You can swap out up to 24 parts, like fenders and bumpers, without any tools, and choose from bright, bold colours to make the SUV your own.

Electric cars are expanding their reach, threatening to dominate the auto industry with models that are more affordable and environmentally friendly than their petrol or diesel counterparts.

SA to get the first electric car built for long-distance

In related news, South Africa is set to get its first electric cars with enough range to travel from Johannesburg to Durban on a single charge, thanks to upcoming models like the Volvo EX60 and BMW iX3. These EVs are expected to have ranges of more than 800 km, making long highway trips possible without stopping to recharge. This marks a big step forward for EV adoption in South Africa and could help reduce range anxiety for drivers planning long‑distance travel.

The iCaur O3T is one of the first affordable electric SUVs to hit the SA Market. Image: Carlist website

Source: UGC

President Ramaphosa launches first hybrid vehicle

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched the first Toyota hybrid vehicle produced in South Africa, marking a milestone in local green vehicle manufacturing, over four years ago. Ramaphosa said the project shows the country is committed to shifting toward cleaner transport and is preparing to support the local production of electric vehicles in the future.

The hybrid model, built in KwaZulu‑Natal, is seen as a step toward a greener automotive industry and part of broader plans for South Africa to build and export electric car.

