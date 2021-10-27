Toyota will now manufacture a hybrid car that will be produced at the Prospecton manufacturing plant in KwaZulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa says this move will propel South Africa in its efforts to build a green economy

Ramaphosa has urged well-off countries to invest in South Africa as it makes the move to decrease carbon emissions

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Toyota's car manufacturing plant in Prospecton south of Durban on Tuesday to launch a new range of cars from the Japanese car manufacturing company.

One of the models launched is a hybrid car that uses both fuel and battery power. The Toyota Cross is a first of its kind in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants South Africa to start producing electric cars. Images: GCIS/Flickr

Toyota plans to produce around 4 000 cars of the Cross model by 2025 and this will be dependent on the availability of the battery that is needed to operate the vehicle.

Ramaphosa praised the implementation of the model as it aligns with the South African government's plans to reduce carbon emissions and grow a green economy, reports SABC News.

The president has called on more developed countries to support Mzansi efforts into growing a green economy. He says the government plans to reduce Eskom's carbon emissions, manufacture electric cars locally and fast-track green hydrogen economy.

During his speech at the launch, Ramaphosa stated that the government has released a framework for increasing the production of electric vehicles in South Africa that will be presented to investors, according to Fin24.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Ramaphosa's plan to produce electric vehicles:

@Masenyani said:

"Electric cars with the current state of electricity? I will suggest the President gets his priorities right first ‍♀️"

@MrjazzW said:

"The problem is the priorities my friend, there is none its just words&ideas being blah blah blah in the media, but the deliverance is a mismatch matter for another day so let's put our waiting caps & pyjamas on it's gonna be a long sleep to have this dream come true Right ESKOM."

@sphiwe_goodwill said:

"@MYANC @PresidencyZA how will you manage them whilst failing to maintain SOE's, they are going to be another failed project, wasting billions, your main issue to fix now is @Eskom_SA, start there first. Electric vehicles are the least of S.A's concerns, learn to think ."

@skhawula_zn said:

"It sounds nice, but I think there will be a lot of broken down vehicles along our roads given the current state of electricity supply unless if there will be high powered vehicles ( like those karpowerships ) stationed along the busy roads we'll be fine."

Deloitte Africa wants to cut down on carbon emissions with new work policy

Briefly News previously reported that Deloitte Africa employees now have the opportunity to work from anywhere they wish to work.

The company says they do not have to be confined to the Deloitte offices in Midrand as long as they are able to work and cater to clients from wherever they are.

Deloitte's strategy is motivated by a desire to minimise carbon emissions by reducing travel and commuting, including air travel for servicing customers and working across many regions, according to Fin24.

Justine Mazzocco, Deloitte Africa's Managing Partner for 'people and purpose' says the new working model will be focused on clients and how they can be better serviced. This means the work model will be a mixture of working from home as well as in-person work at the client's offices and/or other Deloitte offices.

