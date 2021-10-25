Deloitte Africa Wants to Cut Down on Carbon Emissions With New Work Policy

Deloitte Africa is implementing a new work policy that will allow staff members to work from anywhere they want to work

The auditing company hopes that this new work policy will help reduce travelling and air travel for employees

Deloitte Africa's new policy follows suit with companies such as PwC in the United States of America

JOHANNESBURG - Deloitte Africa employees now have the opportunity to work from anywhere they wish to work.

The company says they do not have to be confined to the Deloitte offices in Midrand as long as they are able to work and cater to clients from wherever they are.

Deloitte Africa employees do not have to work at the Midrand offices anymore and can work from anywhere they wish. Image: Roberto Machado Noa

Source: Getty Images

Deloitte's strategy is motivated by a desire to minimise carbon emissions by reducing travel and commuting, including air travel for servicing customers and working across many regions, according to Fin24.

Justine Mazzocco, Deloitte Africa's Managing Partner for 'people and purpose' says the new working model will be focused on clients and how they can be better serviced. This means the work model will be a mixture of working from home as well as in-person work at the client's offices and/or other Deloitte offices.

The auditing company says it will try to make the transition between virtual working and in-person work easier for its employees.

Deloitte Africa joins other companies such as the likes of PwC in the United States of America that made the announcement that approximately 40 000 of its employees will now be able to work from anywhere in the world, reports Forbes.

PwC says the company has learnt a lot through the pandemic and if any employee can work efficiently from home then they are allowed to do so.

