The first electric cars capable of driving from Johannesburg to Durban on a single charge are set to arrive in South Africa in 2026

Led by the Volvo EX60 and BMW iX3 with ranges of over 800km, these new models are expected to comfortably handle the 560km N3 trip without stopping

Growing fast-charging infrastructure along the route is also making long-distance electric travel easier and more practical for everyday motorists

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Vovlo EX60 is one of SA's first electric cars that can drive from Joburg to Durban without stopping to charge. Image: Volvo website

Source: UGC

First electric cars that can go from Joburg to Durban on one charge

South Africans have heard the promise of an electric car that can handle long road trips without the stress of hunting for a charger for years. In 2026, that promise is finally getting real.

According to My Broadband, two new electric vehicles (EVs) arriving locally are expected to drive from Johannesburg to Durban, roughly 560km, without needing a single stop to charge.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Volvo is bringing its new EX60 SUV, which boasts an eye-catching range of about 810km on a full charge. Not long after, BMW will launch its completely redesigned iX3, part of the brand’s futuristic Neue Klasse line, with a similar range of 805km. On paper, both cars have more than enough stamina for the N3.

The advertised range differs in South Africa

However, most carmakers quote figures based on the European WLTP test, which mixes driving within a city, meaning short bursts of faster driving. It doesn’t reflect how South Africans actually travel between cities, which is on average at 120km/h with the air-con blasting. EVs are at their most efficient with slower urban driving and frequent stopping.

Local real-world tests done by My Broadband show that an EV typically manages about 70% of its advertised WLTP range when cruising at 120km/h. The incoming Volvo and BMW models are a big deal because even after that 30% drop, they should still manage about 565km, enough to reach the coast without stopping.

A new mindset for road trips

The arrival of ultra-long-range EVs isn’t just about bragging rights. It changes how people think about electric cars. Many potential buyers worry about being stranded between cities, especially with family in the car and holiday traffic on the roads.

Being able to drive from Joburg to Durban with no stops removes one of the biggest mental barriers to going electric. With the improvement of charging infrastructure, too, planning a trip is becoming less of a maths exercise and more like any normal road journey.

The longest distance to cover from Joburg to Durban without a charging station is the initial 124km from Johannesburg, before the first charger at the N1 Engen Vaal Stop near Villiers. All other chargers are less than 100km apart.

With models like the Volvo EX60 and BMW iX3, long-distance travel without charging stops moves from theory to an everyday reality.

SA launches the BMW iX3, an electric car that can handle long distance travel without stops to charge. Image: BMW website

Source: UGC

Self-driving car wows Pretoria

In conversation about the growth and evolution of electric vehicles, a self-driving electric car cruising through Pretoria’s busy CBD recently wowed Mzansi on social media, with a video showing the vehicle navigating city traffic all on its.Some viewers joked about how traditional taxi drivers might react to such advanced tech in the heart of a taxi-heavy environment, highlighting how electric vehicles are entering everyday South African roads.

Limpopo village amazed at homemade electric car

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Limpopo village has been buzzing after a local man rolled out his homemade electric car, proving that innovation doesn’t only come from big factories. Neighbours gathered in excitement as the compact vehicle quietly cruised through dusty streets, with many praising the builder’s creativity and determination. The moment has sparked conversations about affordable, home-grown solutions to transport and the growing interest in electric mobility across rural South Africa.

Source: Briefly News