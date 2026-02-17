King Shaka International Airport is set for a major upgrade as the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) rolls out a R21.7 billion infrastructure investment

The expansion is expected to boost local employment and stimulate KwaZulu-Natal’s economy, with hospitality and tourism growth

However, reports show that the airport is still lagging behind pre-COVID passenger levels, with high ticket prices and alternative transport options limiting a full recovery

King Shaka Airport is set for R21.7 billion makeover. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ETHEKWINI- King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) is set for a major transformation, with the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) planning a R21.7 billion investment aimed at modernising its airports and boosting the KwaZulu-Natal economy.

The investment forms part of ACSA’s ‘Innovate, Grow and Sustain’ strategy, which will see upgrades at all major airports, including O.R. Tambo and Cape Town International. According to IOL, multiple infrastructure projects at the airport are expected to begin within the first quarter of this year, marking the start of a busy construction phase.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

ACSA speaks on the billion rand investment

Assistant general manager of operations at KSIA, Sanjeev Gareeb, said that the financial injection is expected to create jobs, stimulate local business, and contribute directly to KwaZulu-Natal’s GDP.

“This investment is a key driver for sustainable aeronautical growth,” he said.

Despite the positive news, KSIA is still recovering from the impact of COVID-19. Unlike O.R. Tambo and Cape Town International airports, KSIA has not yet returned to pre-pandemic traffic levels.

Gareeb linked the airport’s slower recovery to KwaZulu-Natal’s economic performance, which has historically lagged behind other provinces. He also noted that, during peak festive periods, many travellers chose buses or private cars rather than flights due to high ticket prices.

“Moderate load factors, even in a busy season, suggest that ticket prices and a low propensity to fly are limiting passenger volumes,” Gareeb said.

He also clarified that airport expansion alone does not drive tourism. That sustained growth in hospitality and tourism is what stimulates air travel demand. ACSA’s role is to support this demand with competitive charges, reliable scheduling, and collaborative route development.

With the R21.7 billion investment, KSIA is poised not only to upgrade its infrastructure but also to play a key role in driving KwaZulu-Natal’s economic growth.

The best airport in the world

With the upgrades, Mzansi hopes the airport will be considered as part of the best in the world, just as Singapore's Changi Airport. A South African man working abroad showed the glitz and splendour showing of the best airport in the world, offering viewers a glimpse into a travel experience far removed from the usual airports. The Mzansi Marine Engineer shared his experience at the airport on 26 January 2026, taking social media users along as he explored the iconic travel hub that has consistently topped global rankings. The airport, praised for its design and cleanliness, has once again claimed the title of the world’s best airport for 2025.

2 airport-related Briefly articles

American R&B star Summer Walker’s arrival at O.R. Tambo International Airport drew mixed reactions from South African fans, with many netizens unimpressed by her casual airport outfit, a TikTok video of which went viral online. Despite excitement over her visit ahead of performances at Rocking The Daisies and In The City festivals, comments ranged from confusion to humorous critiques of her appearance.

South African DJ and producer Prince Kaybee says airport staff have repeatedly mistaken him for a foreign national while he’s in his home country, sparking laughter and reflection online. What began as a lighthearted anecdote has prompted fans to share similar experiences and open up broader discussions about identity and perceptions in South Africa.

The airport makeover is expected to boost the KZN economy. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News also reported that the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has denied any record of a R70 million private terminal proposal by businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala at O.R. Tambo International Airport, saying it cannot find evidence of the plan in its official records. Rumours had circulated that Matlala was seeking funding for an exclusive facility catering to VIPs, but ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu told media the company has no such application on file and is unsure where the idea originated.

Source: Briefly News