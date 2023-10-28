Orlando Pirates' luck seems to have run out, as they have had a series of fruitless games in the PSL

The Buccaneers played a game against Polokwane City in Soweto City, and both teams walked away without much to show for it

Orlando Pirates's DStv Premiership games have left much to be desired when compared to Mamelodi Sundown, who is at the top spot in the league

JOHANNESBURG- Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City met at Orlando Stadium on 27 October. The game was a desperate one for Orlando Pirates, who were looking for another win after a series of draws.

José Reiviro's Orlando Pirates is behind in the PSL, but fans argued the team would recover. Image: Getty Images/ Gallo Images/ Phill Magakoe

The Bucs were riding on a high until the tables turned. José Riveiro's team is trailing far behind rivals such as Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates lagging behind in PSL

The Buccaneers are in the red regarding their performance in the league. According to Sunday World, the team had a draw with Polokwane City with a 1-1 score.

Orlando found the back of the net 39 minutes into the game, thanks to Patrick Maswanganyi. Polokwane City's Given Mashkinya equalised 72 minutes into the game.

Bucs desperate for win

Sunday World reported that Orlando is number 12 in the league at nine points. This is a wrong position as Mamelodi Sundowns lead in the league with 24 points.

Orlando Pirates fans discuss league progress

Netizens shared their thoughts about the Orlando Pirates. Some pointed at the coach José Reiviro's choices, while others still hailed him as the king of winning tournament cups.

Thabo Kuntash Letsoalo said:

"Coach is very slow in substitution and lacks team rotation."

Nkunzibeyvimba Mzamela commented:

"League ya, this season is as good as already decided!!! Others are playing for a better positions! Pirates must concentrate on the other cups collection!"

Khulekani Caz Dumakude wrote:

"I am not a Pirate fan, but I enjoy their play... They were attacking by using Ndlondlo, Mofokeng and Saleng. Now, where are they? Baloni and Timm are defensive players."

Alphas Khalo speculated:

"They want to win the league, but their problem is that it needs to be won through penalties and luck."

Makume Thabiso added:

"Spanish guitar will continue with cup games....he makes me happy.....he brought the sunny days at Pirates."

Lepasa's goals and form leave fans awestruck

Briefly News previously reported that Zakhele Lepasa's impressive form continued as he secured his second pair of goals this season, propelling Orlando Pirates to a 3-0 victory over Djabal Club. This win advanced them to the second round of the preliminary stage in the CAF Champions League at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Orlando Pirates dominated this contest, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate win over the Comoros underdogs, following their earlier 1-0 victory in the away leg the previous weekend.

Lepasa found the back of the net in both halves, while Patrick Maswanganyi, a new addition to the team, marked his debut with a goal in the second part of the one-sided match.

