Bernard Parker is recovering well after a bad injury during a soccer match against Mamelodi Sundowns

The legendary footballer has been receiving support from fans as well as bigwigs, Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie

The men visited Parker to encourage his healing and Mzansi loved the kind gesture

Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie visited Bernard Parker as he recovers from his Mamelodi Sundowns injury. Images: bernard_parker_25

Source: Instagram

Bernard Parker is on the road to recovery after suffering an injury from Mamelodi Sundown's Bongani Zungu during a match. The football veteran has received an outpour of love as he recovers and recently got a visit from Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie.

Parker showed off his healing leg as he posed in several photos with the bigwigs.

Bernard Parker visited by Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie

Bernard Parker has been a footballer for close to two decades and is still going strong. Recently though, the soccer star suffered an injury to his shin that left him hospitalised and unable to play with his TS Galaxy teammates.

He received a visit from Patriotic Alliance members, Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie who wanted to cheer him on as he recovers. The good news is that Parker can stand on his own and appears to be healing very well:

"OneLove !!! Thank you for the visit Fam."

Mzansi shows love to Bernard Parker

Fans have been supporting Parker during his road to recovery with comforting and encouraging messages:

mazksamose said:

"Speed recovery."

sthe_khumaloo responded:

"If you can stand on your own without crutches I see the big improvements soon you will be healed."

vuyo_mavee commented:

"Get well Legend and don't trust those two to them it's all about next year's election."

breeze.senosi.is.ready posted:

"You look good Parker!"

nkanyezikubheka added:

"Speedy recovery brother."

kyos_the_mc said:

"I wish you a speed recovery my brother."

